Vinten Breaks New Ground with Revolutionary Compact Robotic Head

London, UK (September 6, 2016) - Vinten, a world leader in robotic camera support systems and a Vitec Videocom brand, is pleased to unveil the revolutionary new Vinten Vantage – a compact robotic head that offers ultimate motion control and unmatched flexibility in the studio while enabling broadcast-quality video.

“For years, Vinten has set the standard for high-end studio solutions and now with the Vinten Vantage we have created the solution for smaller, modern-day studios. This compact robotic head is the first product of its kind to offer superior on-air motion and embrace the new wave of small, high-quality cameras and lenses” said Karen Walker, VP for Product Management.

Designed to provide the best on-air movement, the Vinten Vantage enables high-end moving preset shots, smooth manual control and is also completely camera and lens agnostic. The Vinten Vantage supports a wide range of cameras as well as full-servo and manual lenses, enabling broadcast-quality images and high-production values. This new product now offers an ideal alternative to the traditional PTZ (Pan Tilt Zoom) cameras as it uniquely allows the user to choose the best camera and lens for their application without limitations.

“The Vinten Vantage offers all of the capabilities of Vinten’s high-end studio solutions plus it supports the latest in professional camcorders from a variety of manufacturers like the Canon C100 or the Sony FS7. We are breaking new ground and offering enhanced image quality and superior motion control at the same price point of the traditional PTZ,” said Neil Gardner, Product Manager for Vinten Automation.

The Vinten Vantage also offers distinct benefits over traditional PTZ cameras including:

Continuous variable speed control and full synchronization of any movement versus a traditional PTZ’s limited set of speeds

Flexible mounting positioning for any convenient or restrained location while PTZ’s are dictated by the fixed focal length range of the internal, non–interchangeable lens

Other features include a lightweight form factor for portability and adaptable connectivity to fit a variety of workflows (Serial, Ethernet, and LANC). It works with existing HD-VRC control*, and support for the CP4 will follow next year, has a tally indication display when on-air, offers integrated level bubble for correct set-up and fits discreetly within any studio environment. Additionally, the Vinten Vantage can also supply full tracking data for VR and AR applications. The Vinten Vantage will be available at the end of 2016.

The Vantage continues Vinten’s legacy of innovating perfect control.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.vinten.com

About Vinten

Vinten®, a Vitec Videocom brand, is a leading provider of manual and robotic camera support systems offering engineering excellence and globally supported solutions for a wide range of technologies and markets. Founded over 100 years ago by William Vinten, the Vinten brand is still based on its founder's guiding principles of highly innovative design and extreme precision in manufacturing. Offering a best-in-class range of products that includes manual supports, robotic heads, pedestals and controllers, Vinten is the premium solution for studio and outside broadcast. With over 80 registered patents, Vinten frees the camera operator’s creativity by making camera operation effortless.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom, the Broadcast Division of The Vitec Group plc, brings together some of the most respected, innovative and sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Bexel, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, OffHollywood, Paralinx, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store and Vinten. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

The Vitec Group is a global provider of premium branded products and services to the Broadcast and Photographic markets. The Vitec Group is based on strong, well-known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely.

Vitec Videocom – advancing the quality and science of media production.

*Compatible with upgraded HD-VRC control