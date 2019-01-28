Vinten and Sachtler Launch Innovative Ground Spreader for Award-Winning flowtech Tripod

BURY ST. EDMUNDS, U.K. — Jan. 28, 2019 — Vitec Group brands Vinten and Sachtler, creators of the revolutionary flowtech carbon-fibre tripod, today announced the launch of a new ground spreader for the flowtech75 and flowtech100 models. Especially valuable in electronic newsgathering (ENG) and electronic field production (EFP) applications, the fast-deploying spreader connects the three tripod legs at ground level for added stability on even terrain.

With sturdy but lightweight construction, the flowtech ground spreader can be instantly attached or removed. A unique foot control enables operators to change the tripod's footprint without having to bend over; they simply step on one of the foot buttons to extend the spreader arms to the full radius. Since the spreader feet are removable, operators no longer have to carry a separate set of feet if they choose to use the tripod without the spreader for low-angle shots.

Camera operators with AsiaWorks, a leading independent media company with locations in Bangkok, Beijing, Singapore, and Jakarta, were the first in the world to have the opportunity to use the flowtech100 equipped with the new ground spreader. The team leveraged the gear during several events in late 2018 throughout Singapore, including the New Economic Forum, the Fintech Festival, and several ASEAN Foundation events.

"It's obvious from the design of this tripod that Sachtler and Vinten understand the value of time when you're working on set," said Andrew Fisher, head of operations, AsiaWorks. "There are many features that save moments throughout the day — from the standout quick deploy legs to the newly designed ground spreaders — moments that add serious value to our productions. The new ground level spreaders are a great option for setting your camera up quickly to shoot from low angles and are easily operated with a simple foot press."

"Not only is flowtech the world's fastest-deploying tripod, but it's also the most versatile," said Tobias Keuthen, director, global product marketing management, Vitec Production Solutions. "With the launch of flowtech100, we introduced a detachable, carbon-fibre midlevel spreader that ensures fast and stable setup on uneven ground. This new ground spreader extends that stability to on-location shooting where the terrain is flat, giving videographers a solution for every type of shoot."

The flowtech ground spreader weighs 800 grams (1.80 pounds) and features a built-up radius of 38-57cm (15-22.4 inches). The new ground spreader can be purchased individually or as part of a tripod and system package.

More information on flowtech75, flowtech100, and flowtech accessories, including the new ground level spreader, is available at www.flowtech-tripod.com.

# # #

A Snapshot of Sachtler

Sachtler®, founded in 1958 by cameraman Wendelin Sachtler, is a worldwide market leader in professional camera support systems for cinematography and television production. The Sachtler name has been a symbol of top quality and reliability for decades, and the company's extensive range of camera support systems and finely modulated line of reportage lighting products make Sachtler a highly qualified partner for broadcast and film applications. Sachtler is part of the Vitec Group. For more information, visit www.sachtler.com.

A Snapshot of Vinten

Vinten®, a Vitec Group brand, is a leading provider of manual and robotic camera support systems. Customers rely on Vinten's engineering excellence and globally supported solutions for a wide range of technologies and markets. Founded over 100 years ago by William Vinten, the Vinten brand is still based on its founder's guiding principles of highly innovative design and extreme precision in manufacturing. Offering a best-in-class range of products that includes manual supports, robotic heads, pedestals, and controllers, Vinten is the premium solution for studio and outside broadcast. With over 80 registered patents, Vinten frees the camera operator's creativity by making camera operation effortless. For more information on Vinten, visit www.vinten.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/190128Vinten.docx

Link to Photos:

www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/Sachtler-flowtech100GroundSpreader.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/Vinten-flowtech100GroundSpreader.jpg

Photo Caption: The new ground spreader for flowtech75 and flowtech100 tripods launched by Vinten and Sachtler.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Vinten_Live%20@Sachtler%20Launch%20Innovative%20Ground%20Spreader%20for%20Award-Winning%20%23flowtechtripod%20%23VitecGroup%20%23tripodtech%20%23tripodstand%20%23gamechanger%20%23cinematography%20%23ENG%20%23flowtech75%20%23flowtech100%20-%20http://bit.ly/2Huscdm