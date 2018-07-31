VidOvation Now Supplying Low-Cost, Compact ABonAir AB405™ Wireless Video Link

Portable System Wirelessly Transmits Broadcast-Grade Video Up to 2,500 Feet With 33-Millisecond Latency

LAKE FOREST, Calif. — July 31, 2018 — VidOvation today announced the availability of the ABonAir AB405™, a low-cost, compact wireless video transmitter and receiver link with a mere 33-millisecond delay. The AB405 is optimized for ENG teams, basic sports coverage in universities and high schools, single-stage events, religious broadcasts, and video-assist scenarios that require uncompromised link stability and high picture quality.

“ABonAir is known for providing extremely low latency in a long-range, high-performance, broadcast-grade wireless system, and its developers have done it again — this time with a new link for camera teams that need to transmit high-quality video wirelessly directly from cameras to media centers or remote trucks while maintaining a budget,” said Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and chief technology officer at VidOvation. “At just $9,900, it might be the most affordable broadcast-quality wireless system out there.”

Optimization of wireless and video requirements combined with careful radio design and advanced multiple input/multiple output (MIMO) technology enabled ABonAir engineers to extend the system range. As a result, the AB405 can transmit video up to 750 meters (2,500 feet) with a clear line of sight. It uses two full MIMO radio antennas at both the transmitter and receiver points to enhance performance and ensure coverage, even in extreme radio signal environments. A built-in bidirectional radio channel between transmitter and receiver means the AB405 system can acknowledge the correct acceptance of each group of pixels, thus providing exceptionally robust and reliable transmission.

In addition to the 33-millisecond delay, the AB405 includes ABonAir’s proprietary H.264 codec that was explicitly designed to reduce latency and increase picture quality in wireless video systems. The manual channel selection option is ideal for frequency coordination.

For fixed setups or a temporary production, the AB405 features a robust, portable receiver for complete mobility. It fits in a Pelican case and is geared toward single-stage events, OB vans, and religious broadcasts.

Like all ABonAir systems, the AB405 supports all bit rates and formats, ensuring it can be used in any production anywhere in the world with any camera type. The system also supports a wide variety of frame rates. VidOvation can customize the AB405 to support any format or frame rate not listed in the technical specs.

More information about the full VidOvation product line is available at www.vidovation.com.

# # #

About VidOvation

VidOvation is a leading provider of video, audio, and data transmission and distribution systems for the broadcast television, sports, corporate AV, and government markets. Encompassing bonded cellular, wireless video, video streaming, video networking, encoding, IPTV, and fiber-optic communications systems, VidOvation solutions improve video transmissions by removing the frustrations of signal loss, latency, interference, noise, and security issues. VidOvation excels in helping its clients integrate custom solutions into existing infrastructure, with the ability to satisfy almost any application or budget. The company applies proven expertise to the complete project life cycle — from project consulting and management to engineering and design, to warranty and support. Learn more about how VidOvation is moving video forward at vidovation.com.

All trademarks appearing in this document are property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/VidOvation/180731VidOvation.docx

Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/VidOvation/VidOvation-ABonAir-AB405.jpg

Image Caption: The ABonAir AB405™ is a low-cost, compact wireless video transmitter and receiver link that is now available in the U.S. through VidOvation.

Follow VidOvation:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VidOvation/?ref=br_rs

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VidOvation

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vidovation---moving-video-forward