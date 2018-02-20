VidOvation Now Represents One-of-a-Kind, Ultra-Low-Latency ABonAir Links in U.S.

LAKE FOREST, Calif. — Feb. 20, 2018 — VidOvation today announced an agreement with wireless video link provider ABonAir to take part in ABonAir's expansion in the United States. ABonAir is known for providing extremely low latency in a long-range, high-performance, broadcast-grade wireless system. ABonAir's one-of-a-kind solution will benefit VidOvation's customers in the sports, live events, and newsgathering spaces, where the lowest possible delay is mandatory while preserving high video quality.



"ABonAir has achieved the holy grail of 7-millisecond latency — something no other vendor has been able to achieve while maintaining broadcast quality and high reliability using industry-standard H.264 encoding," said Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and chief technology officer at VidOvation. "VidOvation clients have been asking for a very low-latency, broadcast-quality, long-range wireless camera-back system for quite some time, and now we'll be able to give it to them. We can offer clients a complete range of wireless video-transmission solutions that address the needs of the marketplace while helping them overcome the frustration of high latency."



VidOvation will resell ABonAir's complete product line, including two versions of its flagship wireless video link — AB512™ and AB507™. Built on a bidirectional radio channel between transmitter and receiver, ABonAir's wireless video links acknowledge the correct acceptance of each group of pixels, thus providing exceptionally robust and reliable transmission.



Most notably, both the AB512 and the AB507 systems reduce latency to only a 7-millisecond delay (also known as subframe delay) for live event coverage, multicamera productions, and any other application in which latency of two to six frames or 30 to 90 milliseconds is unacceptable. This low delay enables crews to produce multicamera and live shows without worrying about lip sync problems caused by the lag or delays from the simultaneous operation of multiple cameras.



The system features an RF spectrum analyzer that automatically selects and hops to the best RF channel without dropping a single bit, while modulation and bit rate adapt themselves based on RF link conditions. The manual channel selection option is ideal for frequency coordination at large events.



ABonAir's AB512 is a camera-mounted, wireless video, bidirectional intercom, and camera control system that enables camera teams to transmit video directly from cameras to media centers or OB trucks wirelessly. The AB512 supports ABonAir's Fiber Coverage Extension units (FCEs), which makes it possible to connect a single receiver to multiple FCEs in various locations throughout a venue or even to separate sites, all via fiber cables with unlimited range. AB512 also provides highly desirable features such as intercom, IFB, camera control, and paint.



Another alternative is the AB507 camera-mounted wireless video link, a fully portable transmitter/receiver that makes it possible to transmit video up to 1,000 meters (3,000 feet). The system uses full MIMO radio, employing two antennas at both the transmitter and receiver to enhance performance and ensure coverage, even in extreme radio-signal environments.



The ABonAir products are the perfect complement to VidOvation's AVIWEST bonded-cellular solutions. For example, VidOvation clients can use ABonAir's AB512 system to transmit video wirelessly from the field to the newsgathering van or sports production truck. From there, they can use AVIWEST bonded-cellular units for a live backhaul link to master control or for live streaming to the web or social media outlets such as Facebook Live, YouTube Live, and more.



"VidOvation has strong relationships with broadcast, news, sports, and live production clients in the United States — just the type of clients that would benefit most from our breakthrough wireless link, which we believe is the best wireless video link available on the market today," said Eran Igler, ABonAir's president and CEO. "We've been very impressed with VidOvation's marketing efforts in the past several years, especially its 'marketing through education' approach. That approach meshes well with our customer education philosophy. With VidOvation's product expertise and sales and marketing program in place, we expect to reach more U.S. customers than ever before."



More information about the full VidOvation product line is available at www.vidovation.com.



About ABonAir

ABonAir Ltd. is a leading provider of wireless video solutions for broadcasting, electronic news gathering, sport events and reality shows. ABonAir develops wireless microwave links that enable video transmission from field cameras directly to a news truck, OB van or media center. ABonAir's customers include sport facilities, universities, news broadcasters, production companies, mobile trucks, rental houses and system integrators. ABonAir's unique technology enables us to provide exceptionally robust and reliable wireless video links. ABonAir's bi-directional systems, superior to anything on the market today, guarantee 100% accurate pictures and ensure that not even a single pixel is dropped while broadcasting. We deliver systems for broadcast and sport professionals through our global network of distributors and resellers. For more info, please check our website: www.abonair.com.



About VidOvation

VidOvation is a leading provider of video, audio, and data transmission and distribution systems for the broadcast television, sports, corporate AV, and government markets. Encompassing bonded cellular, wireless video, video streaming, video networking, encoding, IPTV, and fiber-optic communications systems, VidOvation solutions improve video transmissions by removing the frustrations of signal loss, latency, interference, noise, and security issues. VidOvation excels in helping its clients integrate custom solutions into existing infrastructure, with the ability to satisfy almost any application or budget. The company applies proven expertise to the complete project life cycle — from project consulting and management to engineering and design, to warranty and support. Learn more about how VidOvation is moving video forward at www.vidovation.com.



Photo Caption: ABonAir Ultra-Low-Latency AB512 Wireless Video Link



