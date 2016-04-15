VidOvation Launches AVIWEST DMNG PRO and DMNG Laptop Bonded-Cellular Transmitters to North American Market

IRVINE, Calif. -- April 12, 2016 -- VidOvation today introduced two new products in the AVIWEST DMNG family of bonded-cellular video transmission solutions for remote newsgathering -- the DMNG PRO, an ultra-compact and highly portable camera-mounted transmitter; and the DMNG Laptop, a powerful newsgathering application for the Apple(R) MacBook Pro(R).

VidOvation is the master distributor in the U.S. for AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems based in France. The DMNG Pro and DMNG Laptop are essential components in AVIWEST's complete range of digital mobile newsgathering products designed to simplify the capture and broadcast of live HD or SD video over multiple unmanaged IP networks, including bonded 4G/3G cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite links.

The DMNG PRO bonded cellular video transmission system enables news teams to capture and broadcast live, high-quality video from the source of breaking news and other live events over multiple types of IP networks. Offering the industry's highest processing power for bonded cellular transmissions with bit rates of up to 20 Mbps, the DMNG PRO includes a second high-bit-rate encoding engine for high-resolution video recording and an ASI output. Support for dynamic latency and adaptive bit-rate functionality enable the DMNG Pro to minimize latency and seamlessly adjust to changing network conditions without operator intervention. In addition, the DMNG Pro is able to bond up to eight cellular modems into an Internet access point to help news crews cut costs while maximizing bandwidth and efficiency.

The DMNG Laptop software provides H.264/AVC and H.265/HEVC encoding capabilities for high-quality video streaming on a MacBook Pro, journalists' preferred computing platform for video editing. With the ability to ingest video content from a wide range of video sources, including the computer's built-in camera and external SDI/HDMI cameras, the DMNG Laptop reduces the amount of equipment required for newsgathering and delivers superior video quality in the most efficient and affordable manner possible. The software supports a variety of broadcast use cases, including live streaming, file transfer via various networks, and storage. With an intuitive GUI that makes it easy to manage various content delivery profiles, the DMNG Laptop is able to detect and bond together multiple IP networks -- enabling users to take advantage of every network resource in their immediate area.

Both the DMNG PRO and the DMNG Laptop are fully integrated with the AVIWEST DMNG Manager and DMNG StreamHub receiver, decoder, and distribution platform, enabling stations to receive content and monitor, manage, and control all DMNG transmissions with a single interface. AVIWEST SafeStreams(R) technology assures the delivery of live transmissions even in the midst of unpredictable cellular network conditions. This allows mobile journalists to stream high-quality video over unmanaged networks with minimum delay.

"Bonded cellular technology offers significant benefits over satellite or microwave newsgathering, including increased flexibility, affordability, and ease of use. With the DMNG solutions, news organizations are able to acquire live or file-based video signals from remote locations without having to deploy bulky and costly vehicles -- even in areas with varying or poor network conditions," said Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and CTO at VidOvation. "With its DMNG family, AVIWEST offers the leading video hybrid contribution platform in Europe, a proven solution that is perfect for the rapidly growing North American market and will help U.S. broadcasters deliver crystal-clear video over cellular wireless networks."

About VidOvation

VidOvation Moving Video Forward is a leading manufacturer of video, audio, and data communications systems for the broadcast television and sports, corporate AV, and government markets, offering 50 years of combined experience. Encompassing wireless video, bonded cellular, video streaming, video networking, IPTV, and fiber optic communications systems, VidOvation solutions improve video transmissions by removing the frustrations of dropouts, latency, interference, noise, and security issues.

