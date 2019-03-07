VidOvation at the 2019 NAB Show

AVIWEST 4K and Multi-HD HEVC Video Encoding and IP Distribution Stream 12G/3G SDI Over the Public Internet and Cellular

At the 2019 NAB Show, VidOvation will demonstrate the Emmy Award-winning AVIWEST HE4000 4K Ultra HD (UHD) HEVC live encoder, which relies on the public internet to contribute and distribute video, thereby helping to eliminate high satellite costs. The HE4000 is ideal for real-time delivery of live UHD or HD content over unmanaged IP networks. The compact, half-RU encoder combines 10-bit and 4:2:2 HEVC encoding with the latest generation of AVIWEST SafeStreams® technology to deliver live video content over IP at low latencies and bit rates. At the show, visitors will see the HE4000 in action with the latest version of AVIWEST's StreamHub transceiver and decoder platform, which offers integrated 4K UHD HEVC recording and decoding functions.

Users can achieve state-of-the-art 4K and multi-HD HEVC video encoding and IP distribution over cellular networks by combining the HE4000 with AVIWEST's QUAD CellLink active antenna, which has four internal cellular modems featuring a high-efficiency, wideband antenna array. Two QUAD CellLink active external wideband cellular antennas can be plugged into the HE4000's USB ports for transmission over bonded cellular networks. The QUAD CellLink offers added cellular connectivity to the entire AVIWEST product line.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/VidOvation/VidOvation-AVIWEST_HE4000.png

Photo Caption: HE4000 Advanced 4K and Multi-HD HEVC Video Encoder

ABonAir Wireless Links New One-of-a-Kind Ultra-Low-Latency

Wireless video link provider ABonAir is renowned for providing extremely low latency in a long-range, high-performance, broadcast-grade wireless system, and VidOvation now represents ABonAir's products in the United States. ABonAir's one-of-a-kind solution will benefit VidOvation's customers in the sports, live events, and newsgathering spaces, where the lowest possible delay is mandatory, while preserving high video quality.

At NAB, VidOvation will demonstrate ABonAir's flagship wireless video link — AB512™. Built on a bidirectional radio channel between transmitter and receiver, ABonAir's wireless video links acknowledge the correct acceptance of each group of pixels, thus providing exceptionally robust and reliable transmission.

Most notably, the AB512 system reduces latency to only a 7-millisecond delay (also known as subframe delay) for live event coverage, multicamera productions, and any other application in which latency of two to six frames or 30-90 milliseconds is unacceptable. Low delay enables crews to produce multicamera and live shows without worrying about the lag caused by lip sync or the simultaneous operation of multiple cameras. The system features an RF spectrum analyzer that automatically selects and hops to the best RF channel without dropping a single bit, while the manual channel selection option is ideal for frequency coordination at large events.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/VidOvation/VidOvation_ABonAir-AB512-Transmitter.jpg

Photo Caption: ABonAir Ultra-Low-Latency AB512 Wireless Video Link

VidOvation TV Updates

New for the 2019 NAB Show is VidOvation TV, a turn-key enterprise IPTV and digital signage system that now includes full integration of DirecTV content. The integration enables an end-to-end IPTV system that includes DirecTV, digital rights management, video on demand, and digital video recording with streaming to smartphones, tablets, desktop players, displays, smart TVs, and set-top boxes.

VidOvation TV integrates with the new DirecTV COM3000 system, supporting up to 138 channels of DirecTV. The DirecTV COM3000 system has been designed specifically for hotels and enterprise installations where there is a need for a single-wire solution for multiple displays. The COM3000 system offers up to 138 tuners in a scalable system that takes up a small space in an equipment rack. It creates a head-end system in which every TV can be tuned to its own channel without interfering with other TVs. The DirecTV COM3000 fully integrates with VidOvation TV enterprise IPTV and digital signage system for the distribution of live TV and video-on-demand across your enterprise network to desktops, TVs, smart TVs, set-top boxes, mobile devices, tablets, and more.

AVIWEST PRO380 HEVC Bi-directional Video Uplink via Bonded Cellular and IP

The Emmy Award-winning AVIWEST PRO380 Series is the latest generation of AVIWEST's highly portable video uplink system and is now available to customers in the U.S. Packaging a best-in-class H.265/HEVC bonded cellular encoder and transmitter into a compact design, the PRO380 Series brings powerful bandwidth savings to live remote video production — delivering up to 30 percent savings in cellular data compared with other HEVC solutions on the market and up to 65 percent savings over H.264 uplink solutions.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/VidOvation/VidOvation_AVIWEST_PRO380.jpeg

Photo Caption: VidOvation — AVIWEST PRO380 Series Video Uplink System

Antelope Camera Systems – for High-Speed Applications and Highest Quality in the Smallest Form Factor

Antelope Camera Systems specializes in the development of mini cameras and high-speed imaging technology for the broadcast market, providing solutions for sports and live event production as well as feature and documentary films. The company offers the world's smallest, fully integrated professional 2K and 4K HDR live broadcast cameras: Antelope Femto, Antelope Nano, and Antelope Ultra 4K. Antelope Camera Systems is also well-known for its smallest high-speed camera, Antelope Pico, which provides stunning, slow-motion perspectives in live broadcast at 350 frames per second in native HD, while simultaneously outputting a 1080p50/60 signal via HD-SDI for live television production.

Company Quote:

"The market is really heating up for remote production – everyone from the smallest local TV stations to the largest networks want to be able to cover breaking stories wherever they happen no matter what the conditions. VidOvation's uplink and wireless solutions, thanks to partnerships with AVIWEST and ABonAir, are making it possible for production crews to get the shots they need while saving millions on satellite contribution/distribution costs."

— Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and chief technology officer, VidOvation

Company Overview:

VidOvation is a leading provider of video, audio, and data transmission and distribution systems for the broadcast television, sports, corporate AV, and government markets. Encompassing bonded cellular, wireless video, video streaming, video networking, encoding, IPTV, and fiber-optic communications systems, VidOvation solutions improve video transmissions by removing the frustrations of dropouts, latency, interference, noise, and security issues. VidOvation excels in helping its clients integrate custom solutions into existing infrastructure, with the ability to satisfy almost any application or budget. The company applies proven expertise to the complete project life cycle — from project consulting and management to engineering and design, to warranty and support. More information about how VidOvation is moving video forward can be found at vidovation.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/VidOvation/190307VidOvation.docx

VidOvation

2019 NAB Show

April 8-11

Booth C3205

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@VidOvation%20is%20ready%20for%20the%202019%20%23NABShow.%20Visit%20us%20in%20Booth%20C3205%20-%20http://bit.ly/2VFo8Jx%20@NABShow