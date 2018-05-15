VidOvation at InfoComm 2018

IPTV Headends for Hospitality, Education, Enterprise, Medical, and More

At InfoComm 2018, VidOvation will demonstrate its Enterprise IPTV video networking system, a turnkey in-house system for flexible, scalable distribution of high-quality video, live television, and digital signage over an enterprise, corporate, or facility network. For added value, VidOvation’s system is one of the few that can also stream digital programming to computer desktops, smartphones, tablets, displays, smart TVs, and set-top boxes. Additionally, users can schedule recordings via a programming guide on their PCs and provide recorded content for on-demand, time-shifted viewing. The VidOvation Enterprise IPTV system is one of the few to support industry-approved digital rights management using either Pro:Idiom or Verimatrix. Through the VidOvation Enterprise IPTV system, businesses or facilities can use internal TV channels to communicate with, train, and guide employees, even issuing appropriate instructions during emergency situations. The system fully integrates with and supports live content from DirecTV, Dish Networks, cable, and more.

Photo Caption: VidOvation’s Enterprise IPTV video networking system

VidOlink Reacher 3000 Wireless Video Transmission Link

On display at InfoComm 2018 will be VidOlink Reacher 3000, VidOvation’s newest broadcast-grade wireless video transmitter and receiver link. It supports line-of-sight wireless transmission of HDMI or HD-SDI signals up to 3,000 feet thanks to a high-gain receiver antenna. VidOlink Reacher 3000 operates on the 5-GHz band and transmits uncompressed 4:2:2 video with less than one millisecond of latency. The system is ideal for any video application in which wires would get in the way, including those in high school and collegiate sports, houses of worship, video production facilities and studios, corporate audiovisual departments, live-event venues, and more.

Photo Caption: VidOlink Reacher 3,000-foot wireless HDMI and HD-SDI video, tally, and intercom transmission system

ABonAir AB512™Broadcast-Quality Video Transmission Link With Seven-Millisecond Latency

For the first time at InfoComm, VidOvation will demonstrate ABonAir’s flagship wireless video link — AB512™. The AB512 system delivers video at a mere seven-millisecond delay without compromising the long-range, high-performance, broadcast-grade transmission quality for which ABonAir is renowned. In addition to offering an extraordinarily low delay, the AB500™ product family includes a proven H.264 codec that was designed explicitly to reduce latency and increase picture quality in wireless video systems. Using codec-wireless optimization, ABonAir increased the wireless range to an incredible 2 miles (3 kilometers). The system features an automatic RF spectrum analyzer that automatically selects and hops to the best RF channel without dropping a single bit, while the manual channel selection option is ideal for frequency coordination. The system also features adaptive modulation and adaptive bit rate based on RF link conditions.

ABonAir’s AB512 wireless video system enables camera teams to wirelessly transmit video directly from cameras to media centers or OB trucks. Built on a bidirectional radio channel between transmitter and receiver, ABonAir’s wireless video links acknowledge the correct acceptance of each group of pixels, thus providing exceptionally robust and reliable transmission. The AB512 supports ABonAir’s Fiber Coverage Extension (FCE), which enables connection of a single receiver to multiple FCE units in various locations within a venue (e.g., horse racetrack, stables, and the winner’s circle) or even at completely separate sites (e.g., football stadium, basketball arena, and swimming pool) — all via fiber cables with unlimited range.

Photo Caption: ABonAir ultra-low-latency AB512™ wireless video link

AVIWEST 4K and Multi-HD HEVC Video Encoding and IP Distribution

At InfoComm 2018, VidOvation will demonstrate AVIWEST’s HE4000 4K Ultra HD (UHD) HEVC live encoder, which relies on the public internet and bonded cellular to contribute and distribute video, thereby helping to eliminate high satellite and fiber costs. The HE4000 is ideal for real-time delivery of live UHD or HD content over unmanaged IP networks. The compact half-RU encoder combines 10-bit and 4:2:2 HEVC encoding with the latest generation of AVIWEST SafeStreams technology to deliver live video content over IP at low latencies and bit rates. At the show, visitors will see the HE4000 in action with the latest version of AVIWEST’s StreamHub transceiver and decoder platform, which offers integrated 4K UHD HEVC recording and decoding functions.

Based on the latest generation of best-in-class HEVC/H.265 technology, the HE4000 revolutionizes video coding by delivering the same visual quality as H.264/AVC at 50 percent of the bit rate, with the ability to support SD, HD, and 4K resolutions.

Photo Caption: HE4000 Advanced 4K and multi-HD HEVC video encoder

AVIWEST Air SeriesUltraportable Bonded Cellular Uplink for Live Streaming From Anywhere

InfoComm 2018 visitors will see the AVIWEST AIR320 ultracompact bonded cellular transmitter. By implementing the best state-of-the art HEVC/H.265 hardware encoder, the AIR320 enables video producers to seamlessly live-stream, store, and forward high-quality videos with a versatile and truly portable solution. Thanks to AVIWEST SafeStreams technology, the AIR320 detects and bonds together multiple IP network interfaces such as 3G/4G, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite connections. Moreover, the AIR320 adapts the video encoding bit rate according to real-time network conditions in order to cope with the unpredictable performance of IP networks and to guarantee reliable transmission.

The units can also be controlled by AVIWEST’s StreamHub transceiver, its Manager network management system, or any device connected to the unit through the network. The AVIWEST live IP video contribution system (via Manager and/or StreamHub) can operate in either a rack-mount or cloud-based configuration.

Photo Caption: ABonAir AIR320 bonded cellular transmitter for seamless live-streaming

Visit VidOvation at InfoComm 2018 on boothN3328.

Company Quote:

“Transmitting video has become a mainstay in most organizations, whether they’re creating the video themselves or pulling it from another source, and whether it’s live or recorded. VidOvation specializes in helping organizations of all types streamline this process and reduce their costs while doing it.”

— Jim Jachetta, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, VidOvation

Company Overview

VidOvation is a leading provider of video, audio, and data transmission and distribution systems for the broadcast television, sports, corporate AV, and government markets. Encompassing bonded cellular, wireless video, video streaming, video networking, encoding, IPTV, and fiber-optic communications systems, VidOvation solutions improve video transmissions by removing the frustrations of dropouts, latency, interference, noise, and security issues. VidOvation excels in helping its clients integrate custom solutions into existing infrastructure, with the ability to satisfy almost any application or budget. The company applies proven expertise to the complete project life cycle — from project consulting and management to engineering and design to warranty and support. More information about how VidOvation is moving video forward can be found at vidovation.com.

