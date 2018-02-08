VidOvation

2018 NAB Show

April 7-12

Booth C6906



VidOvation at the 2018 NAB Show



New One-of-a-Kind Ultra-Low-Latency ABonAir Wireless Links

Wireless video link provider ABonAir is renowned for providing extremely low latency in a long-range, high-performance, broadcast-grade wireless system, and VidOvation now represents ABonAir's products in the United States. ABonAir's one-of-a-kind solution will benefit VidOvation's customers in the sports, live events, and newsgathering spaces, where the lowest possible delay is mandatory while preserving high video quality.



At the 2018 NAB Show, VidOvation will for the first time demonstrate ABonAir's flagship wireless video link — AB512™. Built on a bidirectional radio channel between transmitter and receiver, ABonAir's wireless video links acknowledge the correct acceptance of each group of pixels, thus providing exceptionally robust and reliable transmission.



Most notably, the AB512 system reduces latency to only a 7-millisecond delay (also known as subframe delay) for live event coverage, multicamera productions, and any other application in which latency of two to six frames or 30-90 milliseconds is unacceptable. Low delay enables crews to produce multicamera and live shows without worrying about the lag caused by lip sync or the simultaneous operation of multiple cameras. The system features an RF spectrum analyzer, which automatically selects and hops to the best RF channel without dropping a single bit, while the manual channel selection option is ideal for frequency coordination at large events.



AVIWEST 4K and Multi-HD HEVC Video Encoding and IP Distribution — Save on Satellite Costs

At the 2018 NAB Show, VidOvation will demonstrate AVIWEST's HE4000 4K Ultra HD (UHD) HEVC live encoder, which relies on the public internet to contribute and distribute video, thereby helping to eliminate high satellite costs. The HE4000 is ideal for real-time delivery of live UHD or HD content over unmanaged IP networks. The compact, half-RU encoder combines 10-bit and 4:2:2 HEVC encoding with the latest generation of AVIWEST SafeStreams® technology to deliver live video content over IP at low latencies and bit rates. At the show, visitors will see the HE4000 in action with the latest version of AVIWEST's StreamHub transceiver and decoder platform, which offers integrated 4K UHD HEVC recording and decoding functions.



Users can achieve state-of-the-art 4K and multi-HD HEVC video encoding and IP distribution by combining the HE4000 with AVIWEST's QUAD Modem active antenna, which has four internal cellular modems featuring a high-efficiency, wideband antenna array. Two QUAD Modem active external wideband cellular antennas can be plugged into the HE4000's USB ports for transmission over bonded cellular networks. The QUAD Modem offers added cellular connectivity to the entire AVIWEST product line. Integrated Wi-Fi enables bonded cellular hotspots and VPN connectivity anywhere, providing users with highly needed internet connectivity when working in remote locations.



AVIWEST Extends PRO Series With New PRO180+

Also on display at VidOvation's 2018 NAB Show booth will be the PRO180+, the latest addition to AVIWEST's popular PRO video uplink series. PRO180+ supports most of the cellular networks deployed in the world including those in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and most of Asia. The versatility of this version gives broadcasters and video professionals the flexibility to travel everywhere in the world with a single unit, without needing to replace its internal or external cellular modems.



Innovative Mobile Journalism (MOJO) Solutions From AVIWEST

AVIWEST has enhanced its industry-leading mobile journalism (MOJO) solutions, which include the DMNG Laptop MacBook application and the DMNG APP iOS and Android applications. The new version of the DMNG APP smartphone application offers bonded live streaming, storage, and forwarding of high-quality live video. New features include an optimized interface, advanced camera settings (e.g., focus, exposure, white balance), dynamic resolution, and video quality improvements, with the capability to transmit video over bonded 3G/4G and Wi-Fi connections in just seconds. The new DMNG APP also includes the ability to edit video clips with a mobile device. When using the DMNG Laptop and DMNG APP, journalists can forward video segments that are edited and ready for air. This can drastically accelerate the time to air in electronic journalism.



Company Quote:



"At this year's NAB Show, our lineup will showcase some of the best video uplink solutions VidOvation has to offer. Thanks to our partnership with AVIWEST, we're making it possible for production crews from the smallest TV stations to the biggest networks to establish live links in just about any conditions and save millions on their satellite contribution/distribution costs. And now that we also represent ABonAir, we can offer a wireless solution with a mere 7 milliseconds of latency that are the perfect complement to AVIWEST's bonded cellular solutions. Stop by and see for yourself how it all works together."

— Jim Jachetta, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, VidOvation



Company Overview:



VidOvation is a leading provider of video, audio, and data transmission and distribution systems for the broadcast television, sports, corporate AV, and government markets. Encompassing bonded cellular, wireless video, video streaming, video networking, encoding, IPTV, and fiber-optic communications systems, VidOvation solutions improve video transmissions by removing the frustrations of dropouts, latency, interference, noise, and security issues. VidOvation excels in helping its clients integrate custom solutions into existing infrastructure, with the ability to satisfy almost any application or budget. The company applies proven expertise to the complete project life cycle — from project consulting and management to engineering and design, to warranty and support. More information about how VidOvation is moving video forward can be found at vidovation.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/VidOvation/180208VidOvation.docx



Image Downloads:

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/VidOvation/VidOvation_ABonAir-AB512-Transmitter.jpg

Image Caption: ABonAir Ultra-Low-Latency AB512 Wireless Video Link



Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/VidOvation/VidOvation-AVIWEST_HE4000.png

Image Caption: HE4000 Advanced 4K and Multi-HD HEVC Video Encoder



Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/VidOvation/VidOvation-PRO180+-Global-Bonded-Cellular-f...

Image Caption: AVIWEST PRO180+ Global Bonded Cellular Transmitter for Live Broadcast



Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/VidOvation/VidOvation-AVIWEST_MOJO-solutions.png

Image Caption: Innovative Mobile Journalism (MOJO) Solutions by AVIWEST



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@VidOvation%20is%20ready%20for%20...