VidOvation at the 2017 NAB Show

NEW VidOsat: Lightweight and Portable Ku- and Ka-Band Satellite Terminal

At the 2017 NAB Show, VidOvation will introduce VidOsat, the company's new lightweight, portable, and easy-to-deploy Ku- and Ka-Band satellite terminal. VidOsat fully integrates with the AVIWEST DMNG PRO bonded cellular transmitter, enabling it to bond satellite and cellular transmissions together for a hybrid transmission solution. VidOsat's high-quality and reliable construction, including a five-segment, high-gain, one-meter carbon reflector, ensures excellent performance even at the extremities of the satellite footprint. VidOsat also includes an inclinometer and fine-adjust for azimuth and elevation. The collapsible satellite terminal easily transports as checked luggage, and its "no-tools" assembly with a folding feed arm and quick-deploy tripod ensure easy and rapid setup. The tripod has detachable sand feet to allow deployment of ground anchors for maximum stability and reliable operation.



NEW VidOlink Reacher 1500-Foot Wireless HDMI and HD SDI Video, Tally, and Intercom Transmission System

The new VidOvation VidOlink Reacher 1500 supports the wireless transmission of HDMI, HD SDI, tally, and two-way intercom up to 1500 feet. The system transmits uncompressed 4:2:2 video with less than one millisecond of latency. The director can now have two-way communication with the talent and camera operator. The transmission of tally control lets the talent know they are live on the air. The VidOlink Reacher 1500 operates on the 5GHz band with ten push-button selectable channels with an LED channel display. The wireless transmission timecode and triggers are extremely useful in any production workflow. The system is ideal for video assist, sports, production, or any applications where wires would get in the way.



NEW DMNG PRO180+: Global Bonded Cellular Transmitter for Live Broadcast

The newest addition to AVIWEST's popular DMNG PRO video uplink series, the DMNG PRO180+ supports most of the cellular networks deployed in the world, including those in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and most of Asia. The versatile DMNG PRO180+ gives broadcasters and video professionals the flexibility to travel everywhere in the world with a single unit, and without having to replace its internal or external cellular modems.



Advanced 4K and Multi-HD HEVC Video Encoding and IP Distribution

A key theme of the 2017 NAB Show will be the transition to the HEVC video compression standard. AVIWEST's live IP video solutions support HEVC, allowing broadcasters to deliver even better video quality at lower bit rates.



AVIWEST's HE4000 4K Ultra-HD HEVC live encoder is ideal for real-time delivery of live UHD or HD content over unmanaged IP networks. The compact, 1/2-RU encoder combines 10-bit and 422 HEVC encoding with the latest generation of SafeStreams(R) technology for delivery of live video content over IP at low latencies and low bitrates.



Thanks to AVIWEST's SafeStreams technology, which combines intelligent H-ARQ algorithms with IP bonding mechanisms, the HE4000 ensures the delivery of live video even in the midst of unpredictable and unmanaged network conditions, enabling broadcasters to provide seamless news and sports coverage from any location around the world. By combining HEVC encoding and AVIWEST's SafeStreams technology, the HE4000 dramatically reduces bandwidth costs while guaranteeing superior video quality.



Advanced Cloud-Based Live Video IP Contribution

AVIWEST's live IP contribution system, including the DMNG StreamHub transceiver and the DMNG Manager management system, operates in virtualized mode to deliver all the economic benefits of the cloud without compromising the performance required by today's media environments.



At the 2017 NAB Show, AVIWEST will showcase its extended cloud-based capabilities. By supporting both point-to-point and point-to-multipoint distribution scenarios, the platform offers broadcasters the flexibility they need to stream live video content to any CDN and streaming platforms such as Facebook Live or YouTube.



The AVIWEST cloud platform supports multiple input and output streaming protocols (e.g., RTMP, RTSP/RTP, HLS, TS/IP, AVIWEST SafeStreams(R)), enabling broadcasters to receive concurrent incoming streams from remote AVIWEST DMNG transmitters and encoders, MacBook and smartphone applications, or third-party systems such as IP cameras. The DMNG StreamHub now serves as a generic integrated receiver-decoder or IRD in a master control facility.



Innovative Mobile Journalism (MOJO) Solutions

AVIWEST has enhanced its industry-leading mobile journalism (MOJO) solution, which includes the DMNG Laptop MacBook application and the DMNG APP iOS and Android applications. The new version of the DMNG APP smartphone application offers live streaming, as well as store and forward of high-quality live video. New features include an optimized interface, advanced camera settings (e.g. focus, exposure, white balance), dynamic resolution, and video quality improvements, with the capability to transmit video over bonded 3G/4G and Wi-Fi connections in just seconds. Plus, the DMNG Laptop MacBook live video application now includes an HEVC video compression option that dramatically improves performance.



VidOwave: 10GigE 60-GHz Compact and Rugged Wireless Ethernet Link for Blazing-Fast Data Transport

The VidOwave 10GigE 60G is an advanced 60-GHz millimeter-wave broadband and wireless data connectivity solution that delivers low latency and full-duplex 10-Gigabit Ethernet transport speeds in a small, ruggedized, and easy-to-install enclosure. The wireless link operates in two modes -- 10-Gbps direct fiber-to-radio connectivity and 2 x 1.25-Gbps links with aggregated throughput of 2.5 Gbps. The line-of-sight range is up to 1.8 km over the 60-GHz license-free V-band. Typical deployments include line-of-sight data links that would otherwise be impossible or cost-prohibitive with fiber-optic cable for such applications as IP video streaming and transport, connecting LANs between buildings, extending fiber backbones, and wireless backhaul for 3G and 4G/LTE mobile networks.



VidOswitcher: IPTV Switcher for TV and Display Remote and Zone Control

The VidOswitcher fully integrates with the VidOvation IPTV system by simplifying the remote control of IPTV end points in many television viewing environments, such as TVs in common areas, video-wall TVs in lobbies, and arrays of TVs in production rooms. The VidOswitcher shows all TVs and all available channels in each location. Tuning a TV to a channel is done by simply selecting the TV, picking the channel, and then clicking the tune button. Multiple TVs can be tuned to the same channel at the same time by putting them in a "TV Group," selecting the group, picking the channel, and then clicking the tune button. VidOswitcher can instantly tune multiple TVs to multiple channels using "Profiles," which are TV-to-channel mappings (e.g., TV1 to CH10 or TV2 to CH20). Profile tuning is as simple as selecting a profile and clicking the tune button. VidOswitcher leverages IP protocols to control TVs efficiently and precisely, with the ability to control smart TVs as well as TVs with set-top boxes. VidOswitcher is browser-based, making it ideal for use with devices such as smartphones, tablets, touch panels, and PC monitors. No software is required.



"At the 2017 NAB Show, we will highlight our latest wireless, cellular, fiber-optic, and IP technologies that make field video acquisition, contribution, and distribution faster, while enabling lower latency and higher video quality than ever before. Attendees will see the AVIWEST bonded cellular technology that made the new A&E live reality cop show 'Live PD' possible. They'll also learn more about our IPTV projects at Viacom and Nickelodeon, in which our solutions are distributing live DirecTV and studio feeds to TVs, video walls, and desktops."



-- Jim Jachetta, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, VidOvation





VidOvation -- Moving Video Forward -- is a leading provider of video, audio, and data transmission and distribution systems for the broadcast television and sports, corporate AV, and government markets, offering 50 years of combined experience. Encompassing bonded cellular, wireless video, video streaming, video networking, encoding, IPTV, and fiber optic communications systems, VidOvation solutions improve video transmissions by removing the frustrations of dropouts, latency, interference, noise, and security issues. VidOvation excels in helping its clients integrate custom solutions into existing infrastructure, with the ability to meet almost any application or budget. The company applies proven expertise on the complete project life cycle -- from project consulting and management to engineering and design, to warranty and support.



