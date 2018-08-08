Videointegrators USA Assigned as Distributor of Vitec Production Solutions Brands In North America

LOS ANGELES — Aug. 8, 2018 — Vitec Production Solutions, a division of The Vitec Group, today announced that Videointegrators USA will serve as North American distributor for Production Solutions brands, including Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Litepanels, OConnor, Sachtler, and Vinten.

Videointegrators USA is a new spinoff of Videointegrators Export Company (VIDIEXCO), which for more than 15 years has been a distributor throughout Latin America and the Caribbean for all three Vitec Group divisions: Vitec Creative Solutions, Vitec Imaging Solutions, and Vitec Production Solutions. Under the new agreement announced today, Videointegrators USA will represent the Vitec Production Solutions brands in both the U.S. and Canada. Based in Orlando, Florida, the Videointegrators USA sales and marketing team is led by Daniela Kukowski.

“VIDIEXCO is a family business with a track record of a half-century of service in the audiovisual and broadcast industries, and the company has always provided outstanding representation for Vitec Production Solutions in the vast and complex LATAM and Caribbean region,” said Eduardo Silva, Director of Channel Sales – Americas, Vitec Production Solutions. “We are confident that VIDIEXCO’s broad and deep knowledge of our product portfolio, extensive distribution experience, and excellence as a first line of support for our customers will contribute to the success of the new Videointegrators USA office and its experienced team.”

Jose I. Cadavieco Jr., Director, VIDIEXCO and Videointegrators USA, commented: “It is our great pleasure to expand our representation into North America for the outstanding brands of Vitec Production Solutions. Over the years, we’ve seen firsthand the company’s ongoing commitment to product innovation and its ability to listen and respond, not only to end users but also to sales and distribution channels — resulting in outstanding relationships and customer service.”

He added: “The human factor is critical to our success, and over the years, we’ve developed an outstanding and highly trusted relationship with the Vitec Production Solutions team including Eduardo Silva and Marco Brea, Regional Sales Manager. With the creation of Videointegrators USA, we’re looking forward to building on this partnership and expanding on the vast business opportunities that await in the North American marketplace for these award-winning products.”

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group plc

Vitec is a leading global provider of premium branded products and solutions to the fast changing and growing “image capture and sharing” market.

Vitec’s customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers and enterprises, and our activities comprise: design, manufacture and distribution of high performance products and solutions including camera supports, camera mounted electronic accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power, monitors and bags. We employ around 1,700 people across the world in 11 different countries and are organised in three Divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions and Creative Solutions. The Vitec Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2017 adjusted revenue* of £378.1 million.

More information can be found at: www.vitecgroup.com.

* Revenue from continuing and discontinued operations

