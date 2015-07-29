VIDEO DEVICES PIX-E5 AND SPEEDDRIVE ACCESSORY,

NOW SHIPPING

World’s Most Compact 4K Recording Monitor is a Must-Have

for Video Production Professionals

REEDSBURG, WI, JULY 29, 2015 — Video Devices, a brand of video products developed by Sound Devices, LLC, is pleased to announce that its PIX-E5 4K recording monitor and SpeedDrive™, a recording and file-delivery accessory, are now shipping. The PIX-E5 is presently the world’s most compact 4K recording monitor. The five-inch, 1920-x1080-resolution unit comes packed with a full suite of precision-monitoring tools, SDI and HDMI I/O, plus the ability to record 4K and Apple ProRes 4444 XQ edit-ready files to affordable USB-based SpeedDrives with mSATA solid-state drives.



“After previewing the PIX-E5 to rave reviews at NAB 2015, we’re happy to announce that it is now shipping,” says Paul Isaacs, Director of Product Management and Design, Sound Devices. “In addition, our innovative SpeedDrive accessory is also available. These two new Video Devices products make 4K recording and file delivery far more manageable, accessible and affordable.”



PIX-E5 includes an impressive suite of monitoring tools, such as TapZoom™, for unrivalled focusing speed, false colors and zebras to help set exposure, guide markers for framing, and a range of scopes, including waveform, histogram, and vectorscope. The new camera-mount monitor incorporates a “best-of-both-worlds” user interface that combines easy-to-access tactile buttons with an intuitive touch screen. The PIX-E5 monitor features compact, die-cast metal housings and an LCD display protected by Gorilla® Glass 2, making it ideal for cinematographers and videographers seeking monitors that can stand up to the rigors of the most extreme and demanding production environments.



SpeedDrive is a unique and groundbreaking accessory that works with the PIX-E Series. When connected to the rear of the monitor, the SpeedDrive’s USB 3.0 interface automatically switches to a SATA interface, which is befitting to record continuous, high-data-rate 4K video. An added advantage of SpeedDrive is that when a user is finished recording, no special card reader or docking station is needed. Users can simply unplug it from the back of PIX-E and plug it into any USB computer port to transfer data at very fast USB 3.0 rates. Two SpeedDrive options are available: a 240 GB SpeedDrive (mSATA drive in the sleek enclosure) or an enclosure-only version that allows the user to choose any approved, third-party 128-GB to 1-TB mSATA drive.



Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures both product portfolios for Sound Devices’ audio products and Video Devices’ video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, newsgathering, live event, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices offers digital video recorders and related products, which address a range of multiple-source video productions, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports, live events, and mobile production.



The Sound Devices, LLC headquarters are located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, with additional offices in Madison, Wisconsin and Berlin, Germany. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and/or Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.