Video Devices to Highlight New H.264 Recording Capabilities for PIX-E Series at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, JULY 14, 2016 –Video Devices, a brand of video products developed by Sound Devices, LLC, will debut new recording capabilities for its popular PIX-E Series of 4K-compatible recording monitors for the first time to the international market at IBC 2016 (Stand 8.B59). The PIX-E Series of monitors (PIX-E5, PIX5H, and PIX-E7) will be on display, along with two new features – the addition of the H.264 codec and the capability of simultaneously recording a high-quality, edit-ready Apple ProRes file and a more compact H.264 MP4 file. These new features are available as a free download for PIX-E owners.

Supported for viewing on all PCs, Macs, and browsers, the H.264 codec offers a balance between compression and quality, resulting in low data rates and compact file sizes. These qualities make H.264 a commonly used codec for web streaming and long duration recording. The codec also makes for quicker file uploads and easier emailing of recorded files.

Simultaneous ProRes and H.264 recording presents more flexible and efficient file delivery options. PIX-E users now have the ability to give their clients an H.264 file for content review, shot-listing, or web-streaming, while the high-resolution 4K ProRes file is used for mastering.

“We are excited to display our H.264 capabilities at this year’s IBC,” says Paul Isaacs, Director of Product Management and Design, Sound Devices, LLC. “The new H.264 codec, and simultaneous ProRes and H.264 recording, gives our customers sought after file delivery options. At the end of a shoot, the delivery process becomes more efficient as the H.264 content can be handed off on a low-cost SD card to a producer or director. This gives them something quick and easy to review on a computer or tablet, at their convenience.”

With the addition of H.264, an applied LUT is baked into the H.264 .mp4 file and saved via SD card. The master ProRes 4K file is saved to the Video Devices’ SpeedDrive™ without an applied LUT. This is ideal for users who want to simultaneously record a full dynamic range, log-encoded ProRes master file for the edit suite and a REC709 H.264 file suitable for client viewing.

While recording 4K in ProRes, the PIX-E will automatically scale the 4K to 1080p for recording H.264, reducing its file size even further. Both recordings also include audio – up to eight channels with ProRes and two channels with H.264.

With the same quality standards that have made Sound Devices, LLC a world-renowned company, the Video Devices brand of PIX-E recording monitors have a die-cast aluminum chassis with scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 2. In addition to durability, the high-resolution monitors are available as 1920x1080 (PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H) or 1920x1200 (PIX-E7) LCD displays, which are color accurate and offer 179 degree angle of view, even in sunlight.

The firmware v3.01 upgrade for the PIX-E Series is now available as a free download at:

http://www.videodevices.com/support/downloads/pix-e-firmware

Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC, designs both Sound Devices audio products and Video Devices video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news gathering, live-event, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices offers digital video monitors, recorders and related products that address a range of video productions, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports, and events, as well as mobile, TV, film, and documentary productions.

The Sound Devices, LLC, headquarters is located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Additional offices are located in Madison, Wisconsin, Chicago, and Berlin. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and/or Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.