VIDEO DEVICES ANNOUNCES PIX-E SERIES FIRMWARE UPDATE

Latest Firmware Introduces LUTs as well as HDMI Triggers for Panasonic Cameras

REEDSBURG, WI, SEPTEMBER 21, 2015 — Video Devices, a brand of video products developed by Sound Devices, LLC, announces Firmware Version 1.05 for the PIX-E Series. With this latest firmware update, the PIX-E Series recording field monitors will now include several standard lookup tables (LUTs), the ability to utilize custom LUTs, and support for HDMI recording triggers for Panasonic cameras.





“The features being added to the PIX-E Series with firmware v1.05 are the direct result of requests from users in the industry,” says Paul Isaacs, Director of Product Management and Design, Sound Devices. “The variety of LUTs we have added to the monitors enable production professionals to simulate their desired final appearance while still recording the full-dynamic range needed for post production.”





To aid onset viewing, most camera manufacturers provide monitoring LUTs to convert the cameras’ LOG output into easily viewed imagery that more accurately represents the final recorded image. PIX-E users can take advantage of new customizable touch-screen options for quick-tap comparison of simulated looks using up to four LUTs. With firmware v1.05, the PIX-E monitors are equipped with several standard LUTs, but custom LUTs may also be used via SD card or SpeedDrive™.





This latest update also expands HDMI recording triggers to include Panasonic cameras – such as Panasonic Lumix GH4 – in addition to triggers added previously for Sony and Canon cameras.





The PIX-E Series of 4K recording monitors includes two released five-inch models, PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H, as well as the upcoming seven-inch PIX-E7. The line was designed to cater to the varying needs of a diverse range of production professionals – from camera operators to video assist technicians. The monitors are equipped with a full suite of precision monitoring tools, plus the ability to record 4K and Apple® ProRes edit-ready files to any mSATA-based SpeedDrive. The five-inch models are best utilized for smaller format DSLRs, while the seven-inch model is ideally suited for larger cameras. Both the PIX-E5 and PIX-E7 monitors have SDI and HDMI I/O, while the PIX-E5H has HDMI I/O only.





Video Devices built the PIX-E recording monitors in die-cast metal housings with scratch-resistant Gorilla® Glass 2. In addition to durability, the high-resolution monitors are available as 1920x1080 (PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H) or 1920x1200 (PIX-E7) LCD displays, which are color-accurate and sunlight-viewable.





Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC designs both Sound Devices audio products and Video Devices video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, newsgathering, live-event, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices offers digital video monitors, recorders and related products, which address a range of video productions, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports and events, as well as mobile, TV, film and documentary productions.





The Sound Devices, LLC, headquarters is located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Additional offices are located in Madison, Wisconsin, Chicago, Illinois, and Berlin, Germany. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and/or Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.