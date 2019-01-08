Video Content Owners and Service Providers Gain Agility With Harmonic OTT, SaaS and UHD Solutions at Convergence India 2019

Service providers are facing several challenges in the traditional broadcast and video streaming businesses: how to be more agile, how to enhance video quality, how to cost-effectively deliver live and VOD content to a wide range of devices and how to boost monetization. At Convergence India 2019, Harmonic's software-based approach for media processing, playout and delivery will offer solutions for a variety of deployment scenarios, including cloud and on-premises environments. Harmonic's software solutions address the most critical challenges facing operators, enabling them to be nimbler, operationally efficient and deliver superior QoE across all screens.

"India is set to be one of the top 10 OTT video markets by 2022. To successfully address the incredible growth happening in the regional video streaming market, service providers must be agile," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales, APAC at Harmonic. "At Convergence India, we will showcase how operators can launch video streaming services faster, deliver better video quality and streamline their workflows through innovative software and cloud solutions that have been successfully deployed by leading operators around the world."

At Convergence India 2019, Harmonic will highlight the following:

Launch OTT Channels Faster Using SaaS for the Entire Workflow, Including Playout

By unifying the entire media processing chain, from ingest to playout, transcoding, encryption, packaging and origin, Harmonic's VOS®360 Video software-as-a-service (SaaS) enables operators to launch video streaming services faster and greatly simplify their operations. With VOS360 Video SaaS, operators can support a wide range of business models, including time-shift TV, VOD, live sports streaming, dynamic ad insertion for OTT and targeted advertising for broadcast, giving a boost to content monetization.

Harmonic will showcase breathtaking images featuring NASA content from the world's first 24/7 UHD HDR video streaming service, powered by VOS360 Video SaaS, on Roku devices.

Deliver Superior Video Quality at a Lower Cost With Content-Aware Encoding

At Convergence India 2019, Harmonic will demonstrate how operators can improve QoE and increase bandwidth efficiency by up to 50 percent through AI-based technology in the company's award-winning EyeQ™ content-aware encoding solution.

Simplify UHD Service Delivery With an End-to-End Solution

Harmonic's end-to-end UHD workflow solution supports a wide range of applications, including channel origination, live streaming and on-demand. At the heart of Harmonic's UHD solution are the Spectrum™ X media server, Polaris™ Play channel-in-a-box automation, and Electra® X encoder, which deliver pristine video quality at low bitrates. This solution can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud as part of Harmonic's VOS360 Video SaaS.

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Convergence India 2019 Exhibitor Preview

Jan. 29-31

New Delhi

Hall 12A, Stand E1