Video Clarity Test-and-Measurement Equipment Applied for Interop Testing at VidTrans16

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- Feb. 22, 2016 -- Video Clarity Inc., provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, announced today that the Video Services Forum (VSF) Interop Group will use Video Clarity's products during interop demonstrations at VidTrans16 to test interoperability and compliance with TR-04, VSF's newest IP-based recommended practice. VidTrans16 takes place Feb. 23-25 in New Orleans.

"As the industry develops new products that follow new recommended practices for IP infrastructure and transmission, everyone benefits by using a proven test system during the technology's formative stages. When companies perform well-established tests early on, they get benchmarks that inform the rest of the development process. The intention, of course, is to help major manufacturers bring compliant, interoperable equipment to market," said Blake Homan, president and founder of Video Clarity. "At the same time, working with the VSF Interop Group gives Video Clarity a chance to apply our testing equipment to new technologies, which helps ensure it can withstand and accurately measure any issue or behavior. That exercise, in turn, helps us maintain leading-edge test-and-measurement solutions for our customer base."

Interactions between various manufacturers' transmitter and receiver products must be tested for compliance and interoperability for uncompressed video/audio transmission over IP using new recommended practices. At VidTrans16, equipment manufacturers will use Video Clarity's ClearView Player as the video source device for all interoperability demonstrations including VSF TR-03 with AES67/IEEE1588, VSF TR-03 with RFC4175, and VSF TR-04. From there they will use the company's RTM real-time A/V monitoring system to measure the accuracy of video and audio delivery and a separate test will check for lip sync between video and audio. RTM will track progress of lip sync accuracy over time. Meanwhile, the RTM Manager application will provide Web-server control and live, real-time graphing of the lip sync measurement during the live interop demonstration.

Video Clarity's RTM system and ClearView video quality analyzers will also be on display at VidTrans16 in booth 102.

About Video Clarity Inc.

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks such as NBC Universal and BSkyB; leading broadcast-product manufacturers such as Cisco and Harmonic; and educational, government, and research organizations such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the U.S. Army, and NASA. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at videoclarity.com.

