Video Clarity at SMPTE 2017

ClearView Venue Player

Video Clarity will demonstrate the Venue Player, a video server that can be controlled to automatically play multiple uncompressed segments of high-quality content to multiple screens in precise timing and sequence. Video Clarity's first product in the entertainment-playback market, the ClearView Venue Player is designed for broadcast facilities, theme parks, live events, staged shows, and other environments that rely on repeated, synchronized video playback for entertainment and display. The ClearView Venue Player offers several recording and playback configurations, from standard definition to 8K, with multiple storage sizes.



Venue Player users can automatically and interactively select sequences for playback in multiple video formats on up to eight screens at once using a show controller, its command line interface, or an easy-to-use desktop control interface. These control interfaces allow segments to play from one or multiple Venue Players according to specific timing and order of recall, and synchronized with devices and effects.



The Venue Player also contains setup and control functionality courtesy of Venue Player Manager, a web server for browser-based control on a networked computer or tablet. Venue Player users can set up, jog, shuttle, play, rewind, and queue the output of each system from anywhere with an internet or internal facility network connection to one or multiple Venue Players. Browser-based control gives users in both venues and broadcast test labs an easier way to manage playback on multiple screens.



RTM Real-Time Audio/Video Monitor

SMPTE 2017 attendees will see Video Clarity's RTM real-time audio and video monitoring solution. Video Clarity's RTM includes MPEG transport stream (TS) recording, which records out-of-threshold uncompressed video and audio and simultaneously captures the same error segments in the corresponding transport streams. Another feature is IP-network packet-loss monitoring. With this feature, RTM continuously monitors the attached video network to assess network conditions and graphs the results so that users can immediately see the effects of any packet loss on video quality, which in turn might influence the RTM score and the error recordings being saved. In general, the TS record and IP packet-loss monitoring features help users determine if errors are rooted in either the MPEG transport layer or the IP network.



Finally, RTM has a built-in uncompressed video playback feature for monitoring and testing, meaning that RTM can play full-HD video to the device or network under test at the same time it is comparing that video to its downstream processed version. It also provides an independent record function for ingesting video sequences that, after recording, may be played at the time of the RTM test routine. The play and record functions eliminate the need for extra player hardware, saving users money and space.



In addition to a demonstration in Video Clarity's booth, the product will be on display in the Macnica Technology/PacketStorm Communications booth 5.



ClearView Analyzer for Audio and Video Quality

Video Clarity's ClearView is a highly advanced test and measurement analyzer for audio and video quality measurement, subjective viewing, recording, and comparatively playing up to two 8K UHD uncompressed sequences. The ClearView product line provides a wide choice of quality analysis features and measurements that effectively quantify the human subjective experience.



With the convergence of voice, TV, and data, there is a need for multiple resolutions and processing methods to multiple screens. Therefore, the requirements of digital content distribution have increased dramatically. Evolving compression schemes from MPEG-2 to MPEG-4 and now JPEG 2000, HEVC, and VC-9 have increased the need for tools that can properly analyze and track results.



At SMPTE 2017, the ClearView Extreme 4K Analyzer will be shown comparing 4K HDR images in conjunction with the Sarnoff Visualizer test pattern.



IP Showcase at SMPTE 2017

Video Clarity will participate in the IP Showcase at SMPTE 2017. Attendees of the conference will be able to see the company's ClearView Venue Player and RTM real-time audio and video monitor in action in the showcase.



