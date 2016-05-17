Video Clarity at KOBA 2016

KOBA 2016

May 24-27

Video Clarity Product Preview

Featured in Huton Digital Booth D425

ClearView 8.4

At KOBA 2016, Video Clarity will demonstrate ClearView 8.4, the latest update to its ClearView line of video quality analyzers. In version 8.4, ClearView 4K and 8K systems now provide a new file import function for ITU-R BT.2020, as well as support for high dynamic range (HDR).

ClearView 8.4 will benefit both program originators and manufacturers of encoding and digital video-processing products, all of which must be able to study the visual and perceptual differences that result from enhanced color space and HDR as they move from HD to UHD resolutions.



Photo Caption: Video Clarity's ClearView 8.4

Photo Caption: Video Clarity's ClearView 8.4

ClearView WFM: Video Clarity's First Signal-Measurement Tool for ClearView Systems

KOBA 2016 visitors will be among the first to see Video Clarity's ClearView WFM, a new software option for ClearView Video Quality Analyzer and ClearView Player systems. To complement the color-space and HDR capabilities introduced in the latest ClearView update (ClearView 8.4), ClearView WFM actively reads and tests any imported or recorded video file to help users understand input or output signal parameters as generated by waveform, color vector, and chromaticity charts. ClearView WFM provides ClearView users an integrated, affordable, effective means of displaying signal parameters upon either input or playback as a graphical representation on the desktop, and it eliminates the need for external signal-measurement tools.

Photo Caption: Video Clarity's ClearView WFM

Photo Caption: Video Clarity's ClearView WFM

MultiPlayer

Also on display at KOBA 2016 will be MultiPlayer, an optional application for new and existing Video Clarity ClearView 4K systems. MultiPlayer is the only such product that can automatically and interactively select sequences for side-by-side playback in multiple video formats on up to eight screens at once. MultiPlayer can output up to four different HD or SD video playback sources from a ClearView Analyzer 4K or ClearView Player 4K system with a single quad HD-SDI interface. In ClearView 4K systems with two quad HD-SDI interfaces, MultiPlayer can play up to eight HD sequences or one 4K sequence plus four HD or SD sequences, all with audio and in several combinations. Users can control each sequence playback individually or lock all sequences to one command. They can also apply a fixed side-by-side view to each output, which enables additional comparison between the source and encoded/decoded versions of video on all screens and outputs.

Program originators and product developers can use MultiPlayer to study the effect of different video resolutions and/or bit rates on video quality. They can also perform a visual study of 4K versus native HD playback or HD formats that are played on 4K monitors.

Caption: Video Clarity MultiPlayer

Caption: Video Clarity MultiPlayer

About Video Clarity Inc.

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks such as NBC Universal and BSkyB; leading broadcast-product manufacturers such as Cisco and Harmonic; and educational, government, and research organizations such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the U.S. Army, and NASA. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at videoclarity.com.

