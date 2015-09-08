Video Clarity Introduces RTM Scheduler

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- Sept. 8, 2015 -- Video Clarity Inc., provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, today introduced RTM Scheduler, a new tool for customers who use the company's RTM real-time monitoring systems. RTM Scheduler allows operators to use a single RTM unit to monitor several programs or channels in a series based on a user-defined schedule.

"Customers who test channels in a live environment want to be able to switch the test easily from one stream to another in order to automate the process and save time, so we're giving them the tool that will let them do it," said Blake Homan, president and founder of Video Clarity. "The easier it is to run the tests, the more likely people will be to apply the RTM method. RTM Scheduler makes it very easy to test multiple channels for quality and performance over any length of time by simply setting the start time and duration for each tested channel."

Although RTM systems monitor a single channel at a time, RTM Scheduler makes it easy for users to program an RTM unit to perform multiple sequential tests, thereby making it possible for a single RTM unit to perform quality measurements and fault-monitoring sessions on several channels. This capability is especially useful when the RTM unit is monitoring an SDI source against an IP-processed source. As a source for the test reference, RTM can select from an IP stream or up to four SDI interfaces sequentially. The RTM unit can then select any processed IP stream (or series of streams) for quality measurement and monitoring.

Video Clarity will demonstrate the new RTM Scheduler at IBC2015 on stand 2.C57. More information about Video Clarity and the company's products is available at videoclarity.com.

About Video Clarity Inc.

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks such as NBC Universal and BSkyB; leading broadcast-product manufacturers such as Cisco and Harmonic; and educational, government, and research organizations such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the U.S. Army, and NASA. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at videoclarity.com.

