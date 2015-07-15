Video Clarity IBC2015 Product Preview

IBC2015 Product Preview

Video Clarity

Video Clarity Company Overview

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks such as NBC Universal and BSkyB; leading broadcast-product manufacturers such as Cisco and Harmonic; and educational, government, and research organizations such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the U.S. Army, and NASA. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at www.videoclarity.com.

RTM 3G Portable

At IBC2015 Video Clarity will showcase a smaller, lighter, rack-mountable version of its RTM 3G real-time monitoring device. This new, portable 2-RU version incorporates SSD technology, which saves space and creates higher reliability. RTM 3G is used for short or long-term quality monitoring of live and prerecorded 3 Gbps content to detect subtle or intermittent errors. With RTM 3G, users can test the quality of any delivered service they deploy either from broadcast interfaces or IP networks. In doing so, they will be able to understand service and product performance levels and perfect program delivery before or during content delivery.

RTM 3G features DMOS, a full-resolution, full-reference-quality human perceptual measurement performed in real time. DMOS allows users to view a channel's quality without the complexity of setting up one or more recordings first. When video or audio runs outside of preset quality measurement thresholds, RTM 3G will automatically record the unacceptable clips and log the quality scores. RTM 3G also enables multiple audio and video measurements in one system at the same time, and users get a high degree of accuracy because recordings are in the uncompressed domain.

RTM Manager

IBC2015 attendees will be the first to see Video Clarity's newly engineered RTM Manager, the central management appliance for the company's RTM real-time audio and video monitoring solutions. Video Clarity has completely redesigned the RTM Manager interface, given it a boost in speed, and added operational scheduling functions to the application. The upgrades to RTM Manager make it even easier to control groups of RTM systems.

Most important among the unit's many improvements is the RTM Manager Server, a key new feature that replaces the FTP function and takes the load off of the network to make RTM Manager faster and more scalable. The server leaves an installation package in each RTM system so that the RTM unit will recognize and share information with an RTM Manager automatically. Also, the new version offers the option to "delete oldest" logs or to stop recording, as opposed to saving all logs from a previous session as the last version did.

"We're passionate about making broadcasters' jobs easier, and that passion will be our focus at IBC this year. For example, our testing products generate invaluable data, so we'll show how our new log-graphing tools put that data into visual context making it easier to use it to its greatest potential."

-- Blake Homan, President and Founder of Video Clarity