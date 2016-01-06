Video Clarity Deploys Combined ClearView 4K and RTM System for Elemental

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- Jan. 6, 2016 -- Video Clarity Inc., provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, today announced that Elemental Technologies LLC (Elemental), a leading supplier of software-defined video solutions for multiscreen content delivery, has installed a ClearView Shuttle 4K and an RTM real-time audio and video monitoring system in its product-development lab. The Video Clarity systems automatically measure the quality and performance of Elemental's solutions for multiple types of TV content and multiple delivery profiles -- including different resolutions and frame rates.

"We use the ClearView 4K system to generate MOS and JND metrics for various test clips. The system has allowed us to characterize the changes we've made to our software between software releases," said Tom Gilman, technical marketing manager for Elemental. "We also use the system when our customers ask us to verify results against content they have."

Video Clarity's ClearView Shuttle 4K video quality analyzer provides a quality-testing tool that is designed to record and play back at native 4K resolutions in addition to HD and SD formats, which is becoming increasingly critical as more and more 4K-capable devices are built and deployed. ClearView Shuttle 4K, in combination with Video Clarity's RTM solution, lets users apply a set of objective measurements to compare multiple content types with the multiple downstream processing conditions customers are likely to encounter. This procedure allows users to implement and quantify objective measurements that correlate to a high-quality, subjective user experience.

Another benefit is that the ClearView Shuttle 4K and RTM systems may be configured to create automated measurements in batches.

"ClearView and RTM systems have been applied by many product developers serving top entertainment-program origination applications, and therefore have become integral in making a high-quality product for the most demanding program-delivery services in the industry," said Adam Schadle, Video Clarity's vice president of sales and marketing. "We are pleased to offer quantifiable metrics, an easy-to-use, subjective visual comparison function, and time-saving automation tools to support Elemental's product development process."

