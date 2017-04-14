Video Clarity Announces SaaS Versions of ClearView and RTM

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- April 12, 2017 -- Video Clarity Inc., provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, today announced ClearView 8.5, the newest version of software for its ClearView video quality analyzers. With version 8.5 come two new software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings for broadcasters and content owners that deliver video through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) platform. Video Clarity's ClearView video quality analyzer and RTM real-time monitor are now available as an addition to AWS EC2 cloud subscription services, giving subscribers in broadcast, IPTV, and any other content-delivery scenarios licensable SaaS versions of the most accurate video quality-measurement tools on the market today.



The quality of content that flows through the AWS service must be measured for accuracy just as it would be in a hardware-based operation. With a license, AWS EC2 subscribers can use either the ClearView application or the RTM application for full-reference-based A/V quality testing in the AWS cloud.



Like its hardware/software combination counterparts, ClearView SaaS can upload any source file type and decode delivery files or streams for testing against the source video. Users can measure video and audio quality through an intuitive interface with all the features of ClearView hardware/software systems, with the exception of uncompressed video I/O. Similarly, RTM is well-suited to cloud applications because it can provide comparison and quality measurement of source versus encode/transcoded IP streams. Just like RTM in a hardware environment, RTM SaaS measures AWS streams in real time up to HD resolutions. By applying ClearView SaaS or RTM SaaS testing, operators can understand the audience's quality of experience before deployment. Both can also be used during service on samples of content if required.



"As more and more media organizations turn to virtual infrastructures to make their operations more efficient and scalable, we're making it easier for them to duplicate their hardware-based video workflows in a new, software-based world," said Blake Homan, president and founder of Video Clarity. "With ClearView and RTM SaaS offerings, we're taking a step forward and making our comprehensive video-testing tools available in the cloud. In this way, our customers can apply the same easy-to-use, highly accurate quality-monitoring and measurement tools that Video Clarity is known for to their new services."



More information about Video Clarity's SaaS products is available at http://videoclarity.com/video-clarity-saas-clearview-rtm-aws-cloud-insta....



