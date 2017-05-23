Video Clarity Announces ClearView Venue Player DisplayPort

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- May 23, 2017 -- Video Clarity Inc., a provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, today announced the launch of ClearView Venue Player DisplayPort (DP), a video server that automatically plays multiple uncompressed RGB video segments to multiple screens in precise timing and sequence via the DP interface. ClearView Venue Player DP is designed for theme parks, live events, staged shows, exhibits, and other environments that rely on repeated, synchronized video playback for entertainment and display.



"Immersive and virtual-environment displays are a growing trend, so we're adding a complementary product to our ClearView Venue Player line with DisplayPort that can apply a warp and multiple picture blending. Customers can now get a high-density, affordable solution with a rich feature set based on Video Clarity's long-established functionality and high-quality standards. Those who want to use uncompressed content in their immersive environments can afford to do it with no compromises," said Blake Homan, president and founder of Video Clarity. "Venue Player DP has the same user interface and program ingest and playback functionality as other Video Clarity products, so customers can use the entire Video Clarity product line for multiple uses on all their servers if required -- with complete confidence that we will support this product category for the long term."



The high-density, affordable ClearView Venue Player DP offers from 2 terabytes up to 32 terabytes of storage and up to four channels of fully uncompressed 2K or three channels of 4K video on four DisplayPort outputs. The product can be purchased with an optional blend-and-warp feature that is critical in large-dome, curved, and immersive display applications. Blending of multiple projection screens is important for large venues that use multiple source-video signals to create one large, high-quality image as required for highly immersive video programs. In this application, two or more images overlap, and the intensity of the overlapping regions of the images must be adjusted. Likewise, warping is important for display environments that use a curved screen or wall. The warping function modifies picture geometry so that it matches the curve of the projection surface.



Users have browser-based control over configuration and playback from a laptop or tablet via an IP network or Wi-Fi, making it quicker and easier to set up the device, load content, and manage playback on multiple screens.



About Video Clarity Inc.

Video Clarity Inc. provides video content playback solutions and video quality analysis systems for broadcasters, video-processing equipment manufacturers, and entertainment entities that must deliver high-quality video to multiple screens and continually measure the audio and video quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks; leading broadcast-product manufacturers; and educational, government, and research organizations. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at http://videoclarity.com.



