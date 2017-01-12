Video Clarity Announces ClearView Player IP

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- Jan. 11, 2017 -- Video Clarity Inc., provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, today announced the launch of ClearView Player IP, a high-capacity server with playlist functions for automatically playing and recording uncompressed video using new IP-related video transport standards. ClearView Player IP represents a new category of playback servers specifically designed for use in an IP infrastructure.

"We've long been developing our uncompressed video recorder/player line in the SDI domain, but now that new IP network standards are making their way into professional production and transmission applications, product manufacturers and programmers need reliable source-video systems in their test labs as they perfect their IP-related products," said Blake Homan, president and founder of Video Clarity. "Now those who are creating the next generation of broadcast equipment have a purpose-built product that plays video 24/7 in the IP domain, making it possible for them to test their products and apply uncompressed video to program playback applications. Any facility that uses uncompressed video player/recorders can benefit from ClearView Player IP."

ClearView Player IP is built for product manufacturers that need a reliable system to play back one or two channels of video programming into a SMPTE 2022-6/7-compliant network, with a plan to support SMPTE 2110 (TR-03 and TR-04) as the standard develops. Manufacturers rely on the system to subjectively view the video for quality or feed the output to a processing engine for prechannel or preprogram deployment quality testing. ClearView Player IP systems can also be deployed for broadcast- or venue-based playback when an uncompressed video source is required in an all-IP environment.

ClearView Player IP works within the new uncompressed video networking standards to record one and play up to two programs of uncompressed video and audio to and from a large storage array. Users can easily play back video and audio with start commands from the unit's graphical user interface, and they can play up to two sequences of video locked to one command, loop, or stop. They can also automate program playback and create a playlist of back-to-back video/audio sequences.

The ability to continuously play the highest-quality uncompressed video and audio over IP makes it possible to dependably test receiver devices and video/audio processors (encoders, statistical mulitplexers) as applied to a video network.

ClearView Player IP is available now in three models: 1-RU, small portable, and 3-RU, all of which can record one or play two HD programs as uncompressed IP up to 1080p/60Hz. The 1-RU and portable versions come standard with an IP interface, while an SDI-only configuration is optional. The third model is a hybrid 3-RU server system that not only can record or play HD uncompressed on IP, but also can record or play 4K formats on HD-SDI and play back with HDMI outputs.

