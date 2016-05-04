Video Clarity Announces Agreement With SRI International to Integrate Sarnoff Test Patterns Into ClearView

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- May 4, 2016 -- Video Clarity Inc., provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, today announced an agreement with SRI International, the research center behind world-changing innovations from color TV and HDTV to Siri and more. Under the agreement, Video Clarity will offer SRI's Sarnoff(R) test patterns as an optional addition to its ClearView Video Quality Analyzer and ClearView Player systems.

"This agreement allows us to add new features to our systems that customers want and need for different kinds of quality analysis -- analysis that provides additional information about video signal characteristics," said Blake Homan, president and founder of Video Clarity. "Now program originators and equipment manufacturers that use our ClearView systems have a powerful set of test patterns to complement the sophisticated system features that are already in place. Just as important, being able to get these test patterns from Video Clarity satisfies customers who want more tools from a single vendor."

With the integrated solution from Video Clarity and SRI, Video Clarity will offer a selection of SRI's Sarnoff test patterns preloaded into a ClearView system's video sequence library. The test patterns include Visualizer and Encoder Stress Pattern (ESP) -- both of which are available in High Dynamic Range versions -- as well as the Color Space and Monitor Test Pattern Suite (CSM). ClearView Analyzer and Player systems play back the test patterns, which give visual information on several qualitative aspects of the video and audio. Video Clarity will provide the test patterns in multiformat bundles for customers who require content to drive their picture-quality analysis and measurement.

Video Clarity demonstrated the ClearView-SRI test pattern integration at the 2016 NAB Show in Las Vegas and to interested parties online, as well as in person as a follow up to the NAB Show. The test patterns are available now as an option for all new and existing ClearView systems. More information about Video Clarity and the company's products is available at videoclarity.com.

About SRI International

SRI International creates world-changing solutions to make people safer, healthier, and more productive. SRI, a research center headquartered in Menlo Park, California, works primarily in advanced technology and systems, biosciences, computing, and education. SRI brings its innovations to the marketplace through technology licensing, spin-off ventures and new product solutions.

About Video Clarity Inc.

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks such as NBC Universal and BSkyB; leading broadcast-product manufacturers such as Cisco and Harmonic; and educational, government, and research organizations such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the U.S. Army, and NASA. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at videoclarity.com.

