Video Clarity Adds IP Capability and Time-Saving Function to RTM Monitoring Family

RTM IP Enables Perceptual Testing in ST 2110 IP Domain; RTM Manager Now Includes Automated Quality Testing

CAMPBELL, Calif. — April 3, 2018 — In the continual evolution of its RTM product family, Video Clarity Inc., provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, today announced two new additions to its RTM line of real-time audio and video monitoring solutions. RTM IP is a new model that enables perceptual testing in the ST 2110 IP domain, while the company’s RTM Manager control interface now includes automated file QoE for automated quality testing.

Image 1 of 2 0403-1-VideoClarity-RTM3.0 Image 2 of 2 0403-2-VideoClarity-RTMIP

“Our major goals this year were not only to apply new features that current users have asked for, but to create more automated tools and broaden the applicability of our products for new users. With these new RTM products, we’ve done both,” said Blake Homan, president and founder of Video Clarity. “Through RTM IP, service providers who continually test for video and audio quality to understand the home viewer’s quality of experience can for the first time do so with perceptual testing in real time in the IP domain. Additionally, manufacturers can now apply picture and audio quality testing functions in long form to developing products in R&D and QA applications.”

Through Gigabit Ethernet and 10 Gigabit Ethernet IP interfaces, RTM IP can run automatic, full reference, real-time quality testing in the IP domain for uncompressed and compressed video quality streams. It works by playing a test reference source into the network while performing a comparison of that source to downstream processed video and audio. The system enables program originators, service providers, and manufacturers’ test labs to apply RTM testing to IP networks, and importantly, to do it using the new SMPTE ST 2110 media flow technology.

For the first time, users can apply perceptual video quality tests to encode processing in an ST 2110 network environment simultaneously with audio quality, lip sync, and full program loudness up to 16 channels. Whether they need to measure the quality of output delivered to a downstream channel or a home viewer, or they’re taking measurements during R&D and product development, users can test the performance of their network video-processing functions automatically and in real time without setting up recordings. This time-saving feature lets users focus on other work while the quality-monitoring and logging test is underway. RTM IP is available as new model RTM-S2043-IP and as a software option for ClearView IP systems that have 10G IP interfaces.

Meanwhile, the other addition to the RTM family — RTM Manager with file QoE — applies an easy-to-use, automated file-testing routine for VOD or OTT file-encoding workflows for users that need an added layer of video and audio quality measurement, with a threshold for recording low-quality events in the baseband domain.

“Many files get passed into distribution that either cause a loss of video quality or have audio problems that file-checking routines are sometimes not equipped to catch,” Homan continued. “The new file QoE function in RTM Manager gives file-preparation centers a time-saving, automated way to test distributed content.”

Built for postproduction and file-delivery centers that handle all kinds of content — such as for broadcast, cable, IPTV, and OTT program delivery — this new RTM automated measurement process tests HD and SD video faster than real time to accelerate the test time per file of both long- and short-form programming, then presents results and errors for review. The RTM Manager browser interface gives users easy access for setup and testing feedback, while the ability to test multiple files in a series automatically limits the amount of necessary human intervention.

The RTM Manager browser controller with automated file QoE is part of a new RTM software package and is also an added feature set to all RTM system models, which will be available for purchase as of the 2018 NAB Show. Existing RTM customers have the option to upgrade their RTM systems or software with the automated file QoE function for $2,995.

More information about Video Clarity and the company’s products is available at http://videoclarity.com.

Visit Video Clarity at the 2018 NAB Show, Booth SU12413

# # #

About Video Clarity Inc.

Video Clarity Inc. provides video content playback solutions and video quality analysis systems for broadcasters, video-processing equipment manufacturers, and entertainment entities that must deliver high-quality video to multiple screens and continually measure the audio and video quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks; leading broadcast-product manufacturers; and educational, government, and research organizations. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at http://videoclarity.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/VideoClarity/180403VideoClarity.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/VideoClarity/VideoClarity-RTM3.0.png

Photo Caption: RTM 3.0 Running Automated File QoE

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/VideoClarity/VideoClarity-RTMIP.jpeg

Photo Caption: Video Clarity Model RTM-S2043-IP