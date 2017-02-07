Video Clarity at the 2017 NAB Show

2017 NAB Show Preview

NEW ClearView IP

At the 2017 NAB Show, Video Clarity will demonstrate ClearView IP, the newest member of its ClearView line of video quality analyzers and an all-new product category for IP infrastructure use. The ClearView IP system allows users to play, record, and test quality of video that travels over IP networks according to new video-transport standards, and it gives them the option to mix SDI functions in the same system.

Designed for manufacturers and programmers of broadcast products to use in their test labs, ClearView IP plays or records up to two channels of uncompressed video programming from a high-capacity testing server into a SMPTE 2022-6/7-compliant network. ClearView IP can apply the new IP standards and can play while recording in the IP domain critically important features for being able to perform quality testing in a new IP world. Through either automation or straightforward desktop controls, video engineers can perform recording, alignment, and highly accurate quality measurements correlated to human perception. These widely adopted metrics yield perceptual quality scores that, along with subjective visual playback analysis features, help engineers assess the progress of product development, set encoding parameters for program delivery, and evaluate various encoders among multiple vendors.

NEW ClearView Player IP

Visitors to Video Clarity's booth at the 2017 NAB Show will be among the first to see the new ClearView Player IP, a high-capacity server with record and playback functions for uncompressed video using new IP-related video transport standards. ClearView Player IP represents a new category of playback servers specifically designed for use in an IP infrastructure.

ClearView Player IP is built for product manufacturers that need a reliable system to record one channel and play back up to two channels of uncompressed video programming into a SMPTE 2022-6/7-compliant network. Manufacturers and programmers rely on the system to subjectively view video for quality or feed the output to a processing engine for newly developed product version testing and encoder prequalification testing. ClearView Player IP systems can also be deployed for broadcast- or venue-based playback when an uncompressed video source is required in an all-IP environment.

ClearView Venue Player

Making its debut at the 2017 NAB Show will be the ClearView Venue Player, a video server that automatically plays multiple uncompressed segments of content to multiple screens in precise timing and sequence. Video Clarity's first product in the entertainment-playback market, the ClearView Venue Player is designed for broadcast, theme parks, live events, staged shows, and other environments that rely on repeated, synchronized video playback for entertainment and display. The ClearView Venue Player offers up to eight terabytes of storage and up to eight HD outputs or two UHD outputs in a 1 RU size.

Video Clarity's advanced MultiPlayer software, included with Venue Player, is what makes synchronized playback possible, because it can automatically and interactively select sequences for playback in multiple video formats on up to eight screens at once. It lets Venue Player users program segments to play from multiple Venue Players according to specific timing and order of recall, and synchronized with devices and effects.

The Venue Player also contains new control functionality courtesy of MultiPlayer Manager, an application that enables browser-based control over configuration and playback. All Venue Players now provide a web server for browser-based control on a networked computer or tablet. Venue Player users can set up, jog, shuttle, play, rewind, and queue the output of each system from anywhere with an internet or internal facility network connection to one or multiple Venue Players. Browser-based control gives users in both venues and broadcast test labs an easier way to manage playback on multiple screens.

About Video Clarity Inc.

Video Clarity Inc. provides video content playback solutions and video quality analysis systems for broadcasters, video-processing equipment manufacturers, and entertainment entities that must deliver high-quality video to multiple screens and continually measure the audio and video quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks; leading broadcast-product manufacturers; and educational, government, and research organizations. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at videoclarity.com.

