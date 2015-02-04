Video Clarity 2015 NAB Show Product Preview

New at the 2015 NAB Show:

Booth SU11907

ClearView Shuttle 4K

For the first time at the NAB Show, Video Clarity will demonstrate its ClearView Shuttle 4K, a new system that adds another 4K-capable solution to the company's ClearView video quality analyzer line. Originally designed as a portable, entry-level solution for HD video quality-of-service testing, ClearView Shuttle now includes record and playback capabilities for testing 4K video with audio. With the ability to record, play back, and compare sequences of uncompressed 4K video, ClearView Shuttle is ideal for device manufacturers and media operators that need to test new encoding technologies and existing processing devices already installed in their operations.

To maintain video and audio quality as compression standards change, everyone along the broadcast chain needs to measure continually the performance of the compression engines on which their day-to-day operations depend. And now, as more and more devices with 4K capabilities are built and deployed, device manufacturers as well as operators require quality testing with the ability to record at native 4K resolutions in addition to HD and SD formats. ClearView Shuttle 4K is an evolutionary step that provides 4K I/O device and signal path testing at a lower price point with repeatable, objective quality measurements that closely resemble subjective results.

RTM With Real-Time HEVC Testing

Making its NAB Show debut will be Video Clarity's RTM real-time audio and video monitoring solution for performing real-time quality measurement and monitoring of new HEVC codecs and services. The new HEVC testing feature, now available via update on most RTM solutions, will be important for broadcasters and content delivery networks that must compare codecs and test their performance to determine which ones offer the best A/V quality. The feature also applies to transcoder and statistical multiplexer product testing throughout firmware version development for manufacturers and live-channel performance testing to check new encoder deployment and bit-rate performance over a given transmission path for TV networks and service providers.

RTM with HEVC testing provides full-reference, uncompressed DMOS measurement using any MPEG source stream or baseband input, and can decode and align encode/transcode HEVC video streams with source input for long-duration quality measurement and logging functions. RTM automatically records a sequence when video and audio quality drop below preset thresholds.

ClearView Player 4K Portable

NAB Show attendees will be the first to see Video Clarity's ClearView Player 4K Portable, the company's latest product that helps manufacturers play back uncompressed video to show performance with new encoding technologies. The new portable system builds on the ClearView Player 4K, a player/recorder system for uncompressed Quad/4K, HD, and SD video with embedded audio and 4K HDMI output. This new small, lightweight appliance comes with multiple file format decoding and IP stream decoding for recording uncompressed video and 2 TB of storage -- all in a shoe-box-sized hand-held hard case. Broadcast encoder manufacturers can use ClearView Player 4K Portable to prepare and play back sample clips when evaluating picture quality for prospective customers.

"ClearView Shuttle 4K makes it easy and cost-effective to analyze compression performance with 4K formats. We look forward to showing NAB visitors how Video Clarity leads the industry in bringing new 4K testing features to market."

-- Blake Homan, President and Founder of Video Clarity

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks such as NBC Universal and BSkyB; leading broadcast-product manufacturers such as Cisco and Harmonic; and educational, government, and research organizations such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the U.S. Army, and NASA. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at www.videoclarity.com.