Videe SpA Equips New 4K HDR OB Van With Riedel's Artist and Bolero Intercom Systems

WUPPERTAL, Germany — Nov. 28, 2019 — Riedel's Artist-1024 digital matrix intercom system and Bolero wireless intercom system are supporting state-of-the-art communications capabilities within Videe SpA's innovative new 4K HDR OB van, OBX VIDEE. The Riedel systems provide the power, density, and flexibility critical for pioneering remote production operations.

"Videe SpA is well known for its ability to leverage cutting-edge technologies to achieve the performance and functionality essential to demanding remote productions," said Giuseppe Angilello, Italy Sales Manager, Riedel Communications. "With Artist and Bolero, we've delivered on both counts to bring clear, flexible, and reliable communications to Videe's new OB van. As a true, native 4K unit, OBX VIDEE has the power and sophistication to support the most challenging projects — and the ease of use, compact size, and straightforward configuration of our intercom systems make them an ideal fit."

OBX VIDEE is a triple-expanding mobile production unit that can support up to 30 cameras. Based on client requirements, the van can be configured with dual control rooms or as one large, 75-square-meter production area that can accommodate up to 36 onboard team members. The OB van was engineered for the future by Videe and systems integrator Chromaline, with a design that meets each and every production demand with the best, most intuitive, and most efficient technical solution. As a top-end OB production system, OBX is ideal to provide host broadcasting services for major live sporting, music, cultural, and entertainment events worldwide. Integrating smoothly into the van's IP infrastructure, the Artist and Bolero systems along with 36 RSP-2318 SmartPanels, on board OBX VIDEE play a critical role by enabling clear communications tailored to the requirements of each production.

"The Riedel name is synonymous with reliability, efficiency, versatility, and usability in the intercom domain, and the company is a longtime Videe partner," said Bruno Mercuri, Videe SpA President and Founder. "We choose and rely on Riedel because of the company's innovative approach and its constant commitment to developing the best technologies for broadcast requirements. That´s what Videe expects from its providers because that's what Videe is expected to provide to its own clients."

Paola Montanari, CEO at Videe, added, "OBX introduces a new era in the broadcast industry and a truly innovative production approach that combines high performance, premium comfort, and full reliability. Uncompromisingly. We love challenges, and we enjoy riding the wave of innovation. Riedel's philosophy and its products align very well with our own priorities and values."

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs nearly 600 people in 24 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

About Videe

Ever-adapting and always looking ahead, Videe is a reliable and independent group formed by Videe SpA (Pordenone, Italy) and Videoidea Videe S.L. (Madrid, Spain). For over 30 years, the company has been the technical partner of broadcasters, TV production companies, and public and private enterprises. With proven experience in the national and international TV market, a highly skilled team, and a constant pursuit of the best technical solution to meet every client's request, Videe specializes in live filming and transmission of TV programs; engineering, integration and setup; co-creation of original content; and live filming of major events. More info at www.videe.it. More information about OBX can be found at https://obx.videe.it/en.

Photo Caption: Videe SpA has equipped new 4K HDR OB van with Riedel's Artist and Bolero intercom systems.

