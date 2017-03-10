Viaccess-Orca TV Connect 2017 Exhibitor Preview

It's smarter, it's safer. It's VO.



The pay-TV industry is undergoing a radical transformation. As service providers look to meet the growing consumer demand for OTT multiscreen services, next-generation technologies such as the cloud, virtual reality (VR), and big data are opening up new monetization opportunities and setting a higher standard for immersive video experiences.



At TV Connect 2017, Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, will demonstrate how service providers can deliver and monetize their traditional pay-TV and OTT multiscreen offerings utilizing these technology innovations.



March 28-30

London

Stand C32



Executive Speaking Sessions



Chem Assayag, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Viaccess-Orca, will be part of the panel discussion "Putting the 'Personal' into Personalisation" during the TV Connect conference. The session will take place March 29 at 4:40 p.m.



In addition, Ludo Rubin, Viaccess-Orca's Director of Product Marketing, will address the topic of "How to monetize your competitor's TV subscribers" at the Connected Entertainment Hub on March 29 at 11 a.m.



Key Products and Technology Demos



Cloud-Based TVaaS Offers Dynamic Ad Insertion and Powerful Analytics Capabilities

At TV Connect 2017, VO will demonstrate advanced analytics and monetization capabilities for its cloud-based TV Everywhere as a Service (TVaaS). The demo will highlight the integration of a new HTML5 web player into the scope of the solution, enabling service providers to benefit from additional monetization opportunities in the multiscreen environment via pre-roll and mid-roll dynamic ads insertion (DAI).



In addition, the company will showcase various strategies for exploiting TV data, including predictive analytics, so that operators can ensure a more personalized and immersive TV experience across all screens.



VO's Virtual Arena Solutions Sets New Standard for Immersive Experiences

One of the most advanced solutions for premium, 360-degree video streaming (live and on-demand), VO's Virtual Arena, offers service providers a comprehensive, best-of-breed platform for delivering and monetizing their content on multiple devices, including flatscreens and head-mounted displays.



Attendees will see an outstanding VR experience featuring sweeping views of 360-degree content in 4K and 8K. Featuring advanced capabilities such as data collection, extraction of insights, and targeted advertising through multiple sensors, VO's platform uniquely enables service providers to drive viewer engagement and create data-driven monetization opportunities from immersive video experiences while preserving privacy.



Advanced Content Security Solution Protects Premium Content on Any Screen

VO will showcase a state-of-the-art, end-to-end, content security solution for multiscreen TV services at TV Connect 2017. Featuring a modular architecture, the solution guarantees easy upgrades and the capability to switch from one DRM to another, while also ensuring the highest level of security on the market and allowing operators to meet stringent requirements, notably for HD and 4K-related content.



At the heart of the content security solution is VO's Connected Sentinel multi-DRM back-end platform, which is used by more than 30 leading operators around the world and has successfully been deployed on 4K STBs for IPTV offerings. The solution also includes VO's best-of-breed Connected Sentinel Player for mobile devices, used by tier-1 mobile and pay-TV operators; an HTML5-based web player compatible with PC and Mac; and forensic watermarking technology for tablets and smartphones.



VO CAST

VO will make a big splash at TV Connect 2017 with its all-new VO CAST, which offers a breakthrough TV experience to consumers in any location for a seamless, connected, and secure television experience. With VO CAST, service providers have a full control over the content delivered to the viewing screen.



