Viaccess-Orca TV Connect 2016 Exhibitor Preview

At TV Connect 2016, Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, will demonstrate how service providers can quickly address critical market changes to shape the ultimate content experience on every screen -- ahead of the competition.

A key highlight will be Viaccess-Orca's new cloud-based Voyage TV Everywhere as a Service (TVaaS) platform, which enables content providers to increase flexibility and agility, speed up deployments, and reduce costs.

Executive Speaking Sessions

Viaccess-Orca CEO Paul Molinier will give a keynote presentation at TV Connect on the "Opportunities in Managing TV services in the Cloud" on Thursday, April 28 at 10:05 a.m.

Additionally, Viaccess-Orca EVP Marketing and Sales, Chem Assayag, will participate in an industry debate as part of the IoT Connected Entertainment conference at TV Connect. The session, "Exploring the Possibilities for IoT and Connected Entertainment Platform, Network, and Device Convergence," will take place Wednesday, April 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Key Products and Technology Demos

NEW Voyage -- TV Everywhere as a Service (TVaaS) Cloud-Based Platform

At TV Connect, Viaccess-Orca will showcase Voyage - TV Everywhere as a Service (TVaaS). The new cloud-based OTT platform simplifies multiscreen content preparation and delivery and improves monetization by enabling operators to manage the entire workflow from transcoding to packaging, encryption, publishing, personalization, and delivery. Using this cloud TV service, TV operators and content providers can create and deliver high-quality on-demand and live video to subscribers anytime, anywhere, on any device.

During the show, Viaccess-Orca will demonstrate the service's best-in-class security capabilities, unique subscriber engagement features including personalized applications and content discovery functionalities, and tools for monetizing content and maximizing ROI. Viaccess-Orca is also offering 30-day free trials at http://.tvaas.com.

360-Degree Virtual Reality Solution

Viaccess-Orca will showcase an end-to-end, best-of-breed virtual reality (VR) ecosystem, in partnership with Harmonic and VideoStitch. Through this VR ecosystem, operators and content owners can deliver 360 degree-video (including live) content and offer a best-in-class experience in terms of interactivity or image quality (e.g. UHD video encoded in HEVC and packaged in DASH), enabling an immersive video experience for viewers.

Anti-Piracy Services

Viaccess-Orca provides a full range of anti-piracy services including monitoring, tracking, and fighting illegal streaming on the web; identifying organizations behind these sites; building evidence; and providing customers with a complete file backing their legal cases.

Meet With Viaccess-Orca at TV Connect 2016

Company Overview:

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit http://www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin.

Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

