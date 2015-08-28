Viaccess-Orca to Speak on Illegal Streaming and Big Data at IBC2015

PARIS -- Aug. 28, 2015 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that David Leporini, EVP Marketing, Products, and Security, will speak about the risk of illegal content redistribution for content service providers at IBC2015. On Sept. 10, at 11:00 a.m., he will give a technical presentation titled "Architectures and Protocols Powering Illegal Content Streaming Over the Internet" in the Emerald Room at the RAI Amsterdam. The presentation is part of the IBC2015 conference session "Paper Sessions: Big Data Applications in Broadcasting."

Mr. Leporini's presentation will provide insight into pirate content platforms, covering the various architectures and protocols used in this context. In addition, it will describe the methods that are generally employed to set up and scale ad-based illegal services using these protocols and streaming media platforms, while securing streaming servers. His presentation is also available to download on the Viaccess-Orca website at: http://marketing.viaccess-orca.com/resource-center/white-papers/illegal_...

Mr. Leporini will also participate in a panel discussion at the IBC Content Everywhere hub, Sept. 13 at 1:00 p.m., on the topic "What Can 'Big Data' Offer to Content Everywhere?" IBC Content Everywhere Europe Hub Sessions are designed to bring attendees up-to-speed with different aspects of the explosive growth in video, TV, and media consumption on IP-connected devices while expanding their understanding of the business and technical issues at the intersection of broadcast and broadband. During the session, Mr. Leporini will discuss how user intelligence, advanced customer segmentation, and profiling can be exploited to deliver an enhanced user experience across screens, increasing customer engagement and opening up new monetization opportunities.

"In today's OTT multiscreen world, content service providers are challenged when it comes to ensuring maximum viewer engagement on a wide range of devices while protecting premium content," said Mr. Leporini. "Big data has become instrumental in helping service providers address these important market issues."

In addition to these speaking opportunities, Viaccess-Orca will host two panels at its stand 1.A51. The first panel will explore the topic of cloud TV on Sept.13 at 10:30 a.m. and will be moderated by Colin Dixon of nScreenMedia. The second panel, on security, will be Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m., moderated by Rob Gallagher of Ovum. More information about the panels is available at: http://marketing.viaccess-orca.com/ibc2015-panel-reach-for-the-cloud-how... and http://marketing.viaccess-orca.com/ibc2015-panel-protect-and-serve-secur....

# # #

About Viaccess-Orca:

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

Visit Viaccess-Orca at IBC2015, Stand 1.A51

PR Link:www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/VO-DavidLeporini.jpg