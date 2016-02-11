Viaccess-Orca Mobile World Congress 2016 Exhibitor Preview

Viaccess-Orca Saves Time for End-Users and Operators -- Hall 5, Stand C71

In today's rapidly evolving pay-TV environment, content service providers have a need for speed when it comes to deploying and updating new services. Considering current market challenges facing TV providers, the theme at the Viaccess-Orca Mobile World Congress stand this year is "fast or last, bon voyage!"

During the show, Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, will demonstrate how service providers can quickly address critical market changes to shape the ultimate content experience on every screen -- ahead of the competition.

Viaccess-Orca solutions guarantee that a service providers' voyage into the OTT multiscreen world is fast and seamless, ensuring maximum viewer engagement on a wide range of devices while protecting premium content.

Key Products and Technology Demos

NEW Voyage -- TV Everywhere as a Service (TVaaS) Cloud-Based Platform

At Mobile World Congress 2016, Viaccess-Orca will introduce Voyage - TV Everywhere as a Service (TVaaS), a new cloud-based OTT platform that simplifies multiscreen content preparation and delivery and improves monetization. By managing the entire content preparation and distribution workflow from transcoding to packaging, encryption, publishing, personalization and delivery, Voyage - TVaaS increases operators' flexibility, reduces their costs, and speeds up deployment times. Using this cloud TV service, TV operators and content providers can create and deliver high-quality on-demand and live video to subscribers anytime, anywhere, on any device.

During the show, Viaccess-Orca will showcase the service's best-in-class security capabilities, unique subscriber engagement features including personalized applications and content discovery functionalities, and tools for monetizing content and maximizing ROI.

Viaccess-Orca is offering free trials of Voyage - TV Everywhere as a Service. More information is available at www.tvaas.com.

Connected Sentinel Player

At Mobile World Congress 2016, Viaccess-Orca will demonstrate how Singapore operator SingTel, Israeli satellite provider yes, US operator Olympusat Telecom's Vemox, and Norwegian operator TV2 were able to get TV Everywhere applications up and running within a matter of a few weeks with the Connected Sentinel Player. The downloadable, secure player SDK protects VOD and live TV content on Android(TM) and iOS devices, enabling service providers to rapidly comply with the security requirements of content owners. Connected Sentinel Player is available with Microsoft(R) PlayReady(R), Widevine, or with Viaccess-Orca's proprietary DRM, and approved by all major Hollywood studios.

360-Degree Virtual Reality Solution

At Mobile World Congress 2016, Viaccess-Orca will showcase an end-to-end, best-of-breed virtual reality (VR) ecosystem, in partnership with Harmonic and VideoStitch. Through this VR ecosystem, operators and content owners can deliver 360 degree-video (including live) content, and offer best-in-class experience in terms of interactivity or image quality (e.g. UHD video encoded in HEVC and packaged in DASH), enabling a more engaging, personalized, and immersive video experience for viewers.

Company Overview:

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin.

