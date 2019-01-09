Viaccess-Orca Joins Forces With Technicolor, Bringing New Security Features to the Android TV Environment

PARIS — Jan. 8, 2019 — Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, announced today that it has teamed up with Technicolor to simplify the delivery of Android TV experiences. VO's DRM solution and its secure VO Player have been integrated on Android TV set-top boxes (STBs) from Technicolor in full compliance with the TV Input Framework (TIF). By making the plug-in for its DRM available in the media DRM format, VO ensures seamless integration into Android TV platforms and minimizes complexity for STB device manufacturers.

"Pay-TV operators are increasingly embracing the Android TV environment because of how immersive and engaging it is," said Gaëtan Delcroix, Vice President, Video Product Unit at Technicolor. "The open and defined approach that VO has taken with its DRM solution significantly decreases integration costs for device manufacturers, enabling us to focus efforts on system on chip specificities and better meet the global demand for Android TV experiences."

VO's DRM and secure VO Player solutions have been integrated on Technicolor Sapphire STBs featuring an Android operating system and Broadcom 7271 chipset. Through universal integration of its DRM on Android TV devices, VO allows for de facto support of the various Android TV apps and players, including the VO Player. By combining Technicolor STBs, VO DRM, and the VO Player, pay-TV operators gain a fully integrated Android TV solution that is easy to deploy and that provides the highest security levels for premium video content protection. Thanks to a security renewal feature on VO's DRM solution, operators don't need to worry about compromised devices.

As part of its open approach to content security, VO provides its reference application code to all ecosystem partners.

Technicolor is leading the Android TV market worldwide. Technicolor STBs are certified for Android TV distribution with full DVB extensions, addressing both telco operators and broadcasters' requirements.

"Thanks to this new partnership, operators can now take advantage of VO's extensive portfolio of security services, such as digital rights management and security renewal, on Technicolor Android TV STBs," said Chem Assayag, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Viaccess-Orca. "The end result is that viewers around the world can enjoy premium video content from Hollywood studios they desire on Android TV."

At CES 2019, Jan. 8-11, in Las Vegas, VO and Technicolor will demonstrate a Technicolor Sapphire STB integrated with Android TV and VO's DRM in Technicolor suites 30-315 and 30-317 at The Venetian.

About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

