Viaccess-Orca IBC2018 Exhibitor Preview

Consumer demand for TV Everywhere services is growing substantially. As operators look to provide a personalized and secure TV experience for end-users on every screen and maximize monetization opportunities, they need simplified workflow solutions.

At IBC2018, Viaccess-Orca (VO) will showcase its end-to-end content protection and modular TV platform solutions, which solve the inherent challenges involved with providing a smarter and safer digital TV and OTT experience.

Meet VO and discover the latest solutions at Stand 1.A51: https://www.viaccess-orca.com/what-s-new/events/ibc-2018

VO Solutions on Display at IBC2018

Deliver a Compelling Experience, Boost Monetization With VO’s End-to-End TV Platform

a flexible service delivery platform

the VO secure video player, a multi-platform player integrated with major DRMs for premium VOD and live content to enable a compelling viewing experience

apps

advanced analytics dashboards

a unique search-analysis tool

state-of-the-art advertising functionality

The fully managed solution delivers outstanding TV services; enables operators to respond quickly to technical, competitive, and business challenges; and allows operators to manage, publish, personalize, and monetize content on multiple devices.

Enabling Addressable TV With Operators’ Data

With TV advertising revenues being challenged by the digital advertising market, European TV channels see addressable TV as a unique growth opportunity. As a result, operators are finding themselves in a position to enable household-level targeting on their controlled devices and to monetize their audiences. VO and its partners, SoftAtHome and Viznet, are working together to offer a best-of-breed, end-to-end addressable TV solution natively compatible with the various EU specificities, such as, integrating privacy and security by design under GDPR. The demo at IBC2018 will feature VO’s innovative audience management capabilities, and in particular the ability to help operators monetize their TV data.

Content Protection Services are Invaluable Today

VO is bringing its next-generation suite of anti-piracy protection services to IBC2018 that empower operators to combat illegal streaming on the web and collect legally relevant documentation to fight piracy.

In addition, VO’s real-time DRM analytics capabilities will be demonstrated. The artificial intelligence-enabled detection of service anomalies, such as content piracy incidents, can provide invaluable insights into the operational challenges faced by a premium content service provider. Coupled with a wide range of possible countermeasures, these insights become actionable in near-real time by a security analyst, thereby making a significant difference in service profitability.

VO Technologies in Action

VO will offer several demonstrations showing the company’s technologies in action at IBC2018.

These include:

A demonstration with Global Technology Group, a leading telecommunications operator in Myanmar, to showcase how the operator is successfully delivering high-quality OTT content, including live and on-demand, for its LaLaKy! service with VO’s TVaaS platform.

VO’s deployment with Orange Spain will be showcased with a hybrid Android STB, powering OTT and IPTV offerings. The Orange service is secured by the VO DRM solution and is available on STBs, smart TVs, and mobile devices.

VO will showcase low latency for live broadcast using its VO player combined with Anevia’s technology.

Wibox’s IPTV offering will be shown on an Android STB powered by VO DRM solution, protecting 4K content, including live.

Company Overview:

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company’s solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc:www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/180731VO.docx