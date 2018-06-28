Viaccess-Orca Connected Sentinel DRM Solution Completes Cartesian’s Farncombe Security Audit™

Connected Sentinel Assessed Against the Stringent Security Requirements for 4K Content Delivered Over IPTV and OTT Networks

PARIS — June 28, 2018— Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, announced today that its Connected Sentinel DRM solution has completed a rigorous review by Cartesian, an independent consultancy company for the communications and digital media industries. Cartesian’s Farncombe Security Audit™ reviews the requirements of security solutions to determine whether they meet the complex needs of IPTV, based on security architecture, keys generation and usage, content security, cryptographic algorithms, design, and operation environment.

“We have assessed the compliance of Connected Sentinel DRM against MovieLabs specifications for IPTV 4K premium content required by content and rights owners,” said Brian Paxton, Head of Security Consulting at Cartesian. “Going through the demanding process of the Farncombe Security Audit demonstrates Viaccess-Orca’s commitment to developing robust solutions that answer the challenges facing content owners and providers.”

Viaccess-Orca’s Connected Sentinel DRM solution allows pay-TV operators and broadcasters to securely deliver premium VOD, live and recorded content to any screen including Android™, iOS, and PC devices. Connected Sentinel includes VO's proprietary DRM and a multi-DRM backend platform and is currently in use by more than 30 leading operators around the world and successfully deployed on 4K STBs for IPTV and OTT ecosystem offerings.

“Cartesian has been carrying out security reviews for over 15 years and is highly trusted within the industry for its assessments,” said Pierre-Alexandre Bidard, Vice President of Partnership and Marketing Products at Viaccess-Orca. “The Cartesian assessment reinforces that our Connected Sentinel DRM solution acts in accordance with industry standards, providing secure, end-to-end chains for UHD security in a variety of distribution environments.”

Content owners interested in learning more about the results of the Farncombe Security Audit for Connected Sentinel can request further information from Viaccess-Orca.

About Cartesian

Cartesian, Inc. (www.cartesian.com) is a specialist provider of consulting services and managed solutions to leaders in the telecoms, digital media, and technology industries. Cartesian’s content security services include the Farncombe Security Audit™, anti-piracy services, and security consulting. Clients include TV broadcasters, content distributors, equipment vendors, and network operators. Cartesian employs a data-driven approach, underpinned by real-world experience and in-depth industry knowledge, to solve their clients’ most complex challenges. The company has offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, New York, Paris, and Philadelphia.

About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company’s solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

