Viaccess-Orca CommunicAsia2017 Exhibitor Preview

Within the pay-TV industry, there has been an increase in technology convergence and disruption of traditional business models. To stay competitive and open up new monetization opportunities, service providers need to adopt next-generation technologies such as the cloud, virtual reality (VR), and big data -- delivering more immersive video experiences to end-users.



At CommunicAsia2017, Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, will showcase its latest solutions in content security, data analytics, and immersive video experiences that help shape a smarter, safer digital TV and OTT experience.



Meet us at CommunicAsia2017: http://www.viaccess-orca.com/what-s-new/events/communicasia-2017.



May 23-25

Singapore

Stand 1F2-14



It's smarter. It's safer. It's VO.



Key Products and Technology Demos



Cloud-Based TVaaS Boosts Monetization and Personalization Thanks to Analytics Capabilities

VO will demonstrate advanced analytics and monetization capabilities for its end-to-end, cloud-based TV Everywhere as a Service (TVaaS) at CommunicAsia2017. A key highlight will be the integration of a new HTML5 web player into the solution, enabling service providers to increase monetization opportunities in the multiscreen environment via pre-roll and mid-roll dynamic ads insertion.



In addition, the company will showcase various strategies for exploiting TV data, including predictive analytics. This ensures that operators can deliver a more personalized and immersive TV experience to subscribers on any device, anytime, anywhere.



VO's Virtual Arena Solution Redefines Immersive Experiences

At CommunicAsia2017, VO will showcase its Virtual Arena solution for 360-degree virtual reality (VR) video management, interactivity, and secure playback. Virtual Arena offers service providers a comprehensive, best-of-breed platform for delivering and monetizing their content on multiple devices, including flat screens and head-mounted displays. One of the most advanced solutions for premium, 360-degree video streaming, Virtual Arena allows service providers to deliver both live and on-demand content.



At the stand, attendees will see an outstanding VR experience featuring sweeping views of 360-degree content in 4K and 8K. Through advanced capabilities such as data collection, extraction of insights, and targeted advertising via multiple sensors, VO's platform uniquely enables service providers to drive viewer engagement and create data-driven monetization opportunities from immersive video experiences while preserving privacy.



Premium Content Protection on Any Screen With VO's Multi-DRM Suite

VO will showcase a state-of-the-art, end-to-end, content security solution for multiscreen TV services at CommunicAsia2017. Featuring a modular architecture, VO's Multi-DRM Suite guarantees easy upgrades and the capability to switch from one DRM to another. The highest level of content protection on the market is provided by VO's solution, allowing operators to meet stringent requirements, notably for HD- and 4K-related content.



At the heart of the Multi-DRM Suite is VO's Connected Sentinel multi-DRM back-end platform, which is used by more than 30 leading operators around the world and has successfully been deployed on 4K STBs for IPTV offerings. The solution also includes VO's best-of-breed Connected Sentinel Player for mobile devices, used by tier-1 mobile and pay-TV operators; an HTML5-based web player compatible with PC and Mac; and forensic watermarking technology for tablets and smartphones.



World-Class Anti-Piracy Protection for Video Streaming

VO's anti-piracy solution enables operators to monitor, detect, and combat illegal streaming on the web. With this solution, users can dereference and directly remove illegal content sharing for premium, live, and VOD content. What's more, VO's anti-piracy platform collects evidence, providing operators with backed-up legal material to stop pirates.



VO CAST Streaming Device

At CommunicAsia2017, VO will bring its all-new VO CAST streaming device, which enables a seamless, connected, and secure television experience for consumers from any location. With VO CAST, service providers have full control over the content delivered to the viewing screen.



Company Overview:



About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit http://www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin.





Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.



Image Downloads:



http://www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/VO-TVaaS.jpg

Viaccess-Orca's TV Everywhere as a Service (TVaaS) Cloud-Based Platform



http://www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/VO-VirtualReality.png

360-Degree Immersive Virtual Reality Video Experience From Viaccess-Orca



http://www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/VO-CAST.png

Viaccess-Orca's New VO CAST



Share on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@ViaccessOrca%20%23CommunicAsia20...@CommunicAsia