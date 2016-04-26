Viaccess-Orca CEO to Keynote at TV Connect Conference

PARIS -- April 26, 2016 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that the company's CEO, Paul Molinier is a keynote speaker at the TV Connect conference in London. In addition, Viaccess-Orca's Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sales Chem Assayag will participate in an industry panel as part of the Internet of Things (IoT), Connected Entertainment, and the Smart Home conference at TV Connect. The TV Connect conference will be held April 26-28 at Excel, London.

Paul Molinier's keynote presentation "Opportunities in Managing TV services in the Cloud" on April 28 at 9:55 a.m. will highlight the challenges and monetization opportunities facing pay-TV operators and content providers in today's multiscreen environment. The session will discuss the advantages of a cloud-based TV platform-as-a-service (PaaS) for OTT multiscreen delivery, and outline a simplified operational workflow that allows operators to manage, publish, personalize, and monetize content securely on multiple devices.

"The connected entertainment market is thriving with monetization opportunities, and TV Connect is the ideal event to discuss the technologies that play a key role in that transformation," said Paul Molinier. "My session will explain how a cloud PaaS approach enables operators to evolve rapidly in order to handle new services, new business models, and new types of end-devices without disruption."

Paul Molinier has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the IT and telecom industries. Prior to joining Viaccess-Orca, he worked within Orange Business Services, where he led a new initiative around services transformation. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique in Paris and holds an MBA from INSEAD.

Viaccess-Orca's Chem Assayag will participate in the TV Connect conference through an industry debate on April 27 at 12:50 p.m. The debate is centered on exploring the possibilities for IoT and connected entertainment platform, network, and device convergence. Chem Assayag will join other industry experts to discuss whether platforms built for connected entertainment can easily be repurposed for the smart home, the premise of device adaptability, and how the growth of IoT devices in the home affects content and data security. He will also examine ways that the entertainment industry can take advantage of synergy of developments in IP and cloud technology in both IoT and connected entertainment.

Chem Assayag has extensive experience in the world of digital television and content services. Before Viaccess-Orca, he worked at OpenTV, where he managed operations in Europe and the Middle East, growing revenues in the company's largest business region. He graduated in management from EM Lyon, and holds a postgraduate degree in media management from ESCP Europe.

Viaccess-Orca is an industry thought leader offering frequent educational sessions that drive dynamic innovation in the connected entertainment market. The company will exhibit at TV Connect in stand 87. Also, the company's Voyage -- TV Everywhere as a service (TVaaS) solution has been shortlisted for the 2016 TV Connect Industry Awards in the "Best Multiscreen TV Service or Solution" category.

More information about Viaccess-Orca and the company's products is available at http://www.viaccess-orca.com.

# # #

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit http://www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

NOTE to Editors: For SEO purposes, Viaccess-Orca respectfully requests that editors use complete web links, including http://, when referencing Viaccess-Orca or the company's products.

Photo Link:http://www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/VO-Paul_Molinier.jpg

Photo Caption: Paul Molinier, CEO of Viaccess-Orca

Photo Link:http://www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/VO-Chem_Assayag.jpg

Photo Caption: Chem Assayag, Viaccess-Orca's Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sales

Visit Viaccess-Orca at TV Connect, Stand 87

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Viaccess-Orca%20CEO%20to%20Keynote...