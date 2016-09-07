Viaccess-Orca and Harmonic Join Forces on OTT SaaS and Virtual Reality Innovations

PARIS -- Sept. 6, 2016 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection, delivery, and enhancement of content services, and Harmonic, the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure solutions, announced today that they have teamed up to bring two innovative, fully integrated solutions to IBC2016. At the show, a new end-to-end video software as a service (SaaS) for OTT applications, as well as a new multiview app for the virtual reality (VR) environment, will be shown. Featuring advanced technologies from both companies, the solutions increase monetization opportunities for pay-TV operators.

By integrating Viaccess-Orca's Voyage - TV Everywhere as a service (TVaaS) platform with Harmonic's VOS(TM) 360 professional cloud media processing service, the two companies are offering pay-TV operators a flexible and comprehensive OTT solution that runs entirely on the cloud. Operators can now easily and cost-effectively deploy live, on-demand, and time-shift video services without having to install hardware on-premises.

The turnkey ecosystem streamlines video management, security, and service delivery tasks, handling everything from contribution to transcoding, packaging, scrambling, and distribution of live and time-shift content to connected devices. This enables operators to launch and monetize new, broadcast-quality OTT services in hours, instead of months. Based on a "pay as you go" service model that eliminates the upfront CAPEX, the SaaS solution enables operators to grow their business over time as viewer demands, technology, and market conditions evolve.

Viaccess-Orca's Voyage - TVaaS comprehensive OTT platform is at the heart of the integrated SaaS, providing content, subscriber, and device management tools; best-in-class security for any device; and broad business model and content monetization support, allowing operators to comply with content owners' individual requirements and maximize ROI. Harmonic's VOS 360 is a native cloud-based media processing service ensuring superior quality of experience. Built upon leading public cloud infrastructure platforms, the VOS 360 service makes it easy to prepare and deliver content from anywhere in the world, with complete geographic redundancy and operational resiliency.

Viaccess-Orca and Harmonic have also leveraged their innovation and expertise to launch a new multiview app for the VR environment. The app uses space-related UHD content from Harmonic on a Samsung Gear VR headset with Viaccess-Orca's Connected Sentinel Player, to simulate a live 360-degree VR environment that provides synchronized, multiple perspectives for a richer VR experience.

"Given the dynamic nature of the OTT environment, pay-TV operators are looking to partner with technology providers skilled in data management and experiences, content protection, and delivering high-quality, exciting video experiences to consumers on a broad range of devices," said Chem Assayag, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Viaccess-Orca. "Harmonic and Viaccess-Orca both bring a very high level of innovation to this collaboration, enabling safer, immersive video experiences to be enjoyed by end-users, with better video quality and advanced features like 360-degree viewing on VR headsets, along with increased savings and monetization for operators."

"Harmonic end-to-end content preparation is being leveraged to optimize both the classical contribute, transcode, package, scramble, and deliver live, and time-shift content to all connected devices, as well as for the VR experience," added Bart Spriester, Senior Vice President, Video Products at Harmonic.

Both offerings from Viaccess-Orca and Harmonic will be showcased at IBC2016, Sept. 9-13, in Amsterdam. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the Viaccess-Orca stand 1.A51 (request a meeting here: http://marketing.viaccess-orca.com/what-s-new/events/ibc-2016) and the Harmonic stand 1.B20 to learn more about the SaaS and VR solutions.

# # #

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit http://www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

NOTE to Editors: For SEO purposes, Viaccess-Orca respectfully requests that editors use complete web links, including http://, when referencing Viaccess-Orca or the company's products.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service, and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



Visit Viaccess-Orca at IBC2016 -- Stand 1.A51

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Viaccess-Orca%20and%20Harmonic%20J...