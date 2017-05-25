Viaccess-Orca Acquires Squadeo for Best-in-Class Mobile Video Experience

PARIS -- May 24, 2017 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that it has acquired Squadeo, a global provider of secure cross-platform OTT premium video solutions for the TV industry. The integration of Squadeo's multimedia QuickPlayer further strengthens Viaccess-Orca's Connected Sentinel Player (CSP) offering, enabling an end-to-end solution for delivering live and VOD content to PC, Mac(R) and connected mobile devices, including Android(TM) and iOS(R).



"As multiscreen video consumption continues to grow, content providers are challenged to deliver consistent, secure, and premium video experiences across all screens," said Paul Molinier, CEO of Viaccess-Orca. "Combining Squadeo's best-in-class multimedia player technologies with our Connected Sentinel Player offering will enable content providers to deliver better video quality with stronger content protection, and effectively monetize their OTT multiscreen services."



Squadeo leverages 10-plus years of IP creation in online and embedded video domains for the mobile industry inherited from both Philips and NXP. Squadeo provides secure video players on open platforms pre-integrated with major DRMs. With Squadeo's end-to-end QuickPlayer residing in connected devices, content providers can offer a uniform multiscreen enhanced visual experience in compliance with studio security requirements by relying on patented video scrambling technology. The end-to-end video solution will also enable content providers to collect intelligent data from QuickPlayer to gain insights into user behavior and, in turn, increase viewer engagement.



"In order to differentiate from the competition and succeed in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen world, content providers need powerful and innovative end-to-end platforms featuring the same unique experience on any consumer device," said Nicolas Delahaye, President at Squadeo. "We're thrilled to join forces with Viaccess-Orca to market and deploy more integrated and comprehensive turnkey solutions to accelerate OTT deployments and increase our customers' profitability."



As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, http://www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.



