Veritone to Participate in AWS M&E Symposium Highlighting Digital Media Hub

COSTA MESA, Calif. — June 14, 2019 — Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, today announced that Solution Engineer Garron Bateman will give a joint presentation at the AWS M&E Symposium. Bateman will join fellow speakers including Golden Boy, a Veritone Digital Media Hub client and one of boxing's most active and respected promoters, for the session titled "Using AI/ML to Monetize Video Archives."

The coffee-talk-style session will highlight how Veritone Digital Media Hub helps M&E organizations and content creators manage, distribute, and monetize their content and how aiWARE's cognitive services can be leveraged to index and enrich media files for quick search and discovery. Bateman, together with Golden Boy's Jackie Grant, manager of international television, and David Tetreault, executive vice president of media and entertainment, will describe the Digital Media Hub use case for Golden Boy, including their plans to leverage AI and machine learning (ML) within their branded portal, their move from an on-premise to a cloud-based media asset management solution, and more.

"Veritone's powerful and easy-to-use digital asset management solution has increased our efficiency and improved the organization and accessibility of our content," said Grant. "During our presentation with Garron, we will highlight the benefits we have seen since moving to a Digital Media Hub and the expected advantages of AI and ML in monetizing our content."

The 30-minute presentation will take place at the AWS M&E Symposium from 10:30-11 a.m. on June 18 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. To register or get more information on the AWS M&E Symposium, click here.

More information about Veritone's products and services is available at www.veritone.com.

About Golden Boy

Los Angeles-based Golden Boy was established in 2002 by Oscar De La Hoya, the first Hispanic to own a national boxing promotional company. Golden Boy is a media and entertainment brand committed to making fighting entertainment more accessible and affordable. The company's in-house production team develops creative original programming for ESPN, RingTV.com and international channels across the globe. The company holds the exclusive rights to top boxers and has promoted some of the biggest and highest grossing events in the history of the sport. Now, Golden Boy is one of the most successful boxing entertainment companies in the world and shapes the future of boxing for fighters and fans alike through its 2019 partnership with streaming platform, DAZN.

About Veritone

Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. aiWARE can be deployed in a number of environments and configurations to meet customers' needs. Its open architecture enables customers in the media and entertainment, legal and compliance, and government sectors to easily deploy applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, with over 300 employees, and has offices in Denver, London, New York, San Diego, and Seattle. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Photo Caption: Screenshot of Golden Boy's Digital Media Hub

