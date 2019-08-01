Veritone Product Highlights at IBC2019

Veritone Digital Media Hub™

At IBC2019, Veritone will highlight Veritone Digital Media Hub™, focusing on two main use cases: access and delivery, and monetization. Digital Media Hub is an intuitive white-label portal fueled by Veritone aiWARE™, the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence. With Digital Media Hub, rights holders can offer secure, cloud-native global access to their content to key stakeholders — including news media and corporate partners — and monetize their content via e-commerce functionality.

Powered by aiWARE, users have a means to enrich metadata cognitively upon ingest, making critical assets available for immediate access, delivery, and monetization.

At IBC2019, Veritone will highlight how Veritone Attribute helps both radio and television broadcasters demonstrate advertising efficacy for their customers by correlating the traffic on the brand's website to ads that have run on the broadcast networks. Attribute leverages artificial intelligence to measure the effectiveness of not just prerecorded spots, but live reads and in-screen and organic mentions as well.

At IBC2019, Veritone will highlight aiWARE, the company's proprietary operating system for AI. Veritone aiWARE provides media and entertainment organizations with an extensible software infrastructure and low-code tools, enabling fast-to-market AI deployments at scale that don't require AI development teams or a bespoke IT infrastructure. With aiWARE's patented approach to leveraging an expanding ecosystem of cognitive engines through a single platform architecture, organizations have the ability to access easily more than 300 proprietary, market-leading, and curated niche AI engines to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence in real time.

At IBC2019, Veritone will highlight Veritone Content Licensing Services, a managed service for rights holders who need full monetization of their content. While rights holders may choose to license their own content on their own Veritone Digital Media Hub™, they can also elect to have Veritone license their content on their behalf, handling the rights and clearances and offering full monetization services. Whether working with a small- to mid-sized producer or a large media company, Veritone helps rights holders increase the value of their content by monetizing it. Veritone powers some of the largest content libraries to deliver high-quality motion content to leading producers, creatives, and publishers. As a result, creatives (buyers) can obtain highly sought-after and often exclusive content.

Rights holders can choose to offer licensable iconic footage, images, and audio through Veritone Commerce, a supporting website for Veritone's Content Licensing Services.

"At IBC2019, we will spotlight our most impactful M&E solutions that help to solve major industry challenges leveraging AI and machine learning, including turnkey advertising and media attribution, asset management, and monetization and licensing services. We will also feature our revolutionary, low-code workflow solution that we are bringing to the market. Watch for that news in the coming weeks!"

— Ryan Steelberg, President, Veritone

Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. aiWARE can be deployed in a number of environments and configurations to meet customers' needs. Its open architecture enables customers in the media and entertainment, legal and compliance, and government sectors to easily deploy applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. With over 300 employees, Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York, San Diego, and Seattle. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Veritone's white-label Digital Media Hub™ may be designed for a user's own brand and style.

Veritone Attribute correlates target audience website engagement to ad campaigns.

Veritone Commerce, a supporting website for Veritone's Content Licensing Services, offers licensable iconic footage, images, and audio.

