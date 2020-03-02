Veritone Inks Multiyear Deal With Canada's Bell Media

AI-Driven Content Intelligence and Ad Performance Analytics to Boost Competitive Advantage and Add Value for Advertisers

TORONTO and COSTA MESA, Calif. — March 2, 2020 — Bell Media, Canada's largest media company and leading content creator, and Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, have entered a multiyear agreement bringing Veritone's content and ad intelligence solutions, Veritone Essentials and Veritone Attribute, to almost 40 of Bell Media's top-performing radio and television stations in a dozen markets throughout Canada.

"Our partnership with Veritone brings real-time campaign optimization abilities along with attribution and effectiveness metrics to radio advertising," said Dean Rutherford, Vice President, National Radio Sales, Bell Media. "We are now able to see campaigns as they air, including preproduced, live, and in-show executions. This allows us to provide up-to-the-minute analytics with a new level of transparency, enabling our local and national advertising partners and sponsors to better measure campaign effectiveness and return on investment."

As advertisers increasingly turn to digital mediums in a data-driven environment, Veritone's content and ad intelligence solutions make it possible for Bell Media to provide its advertising partners with timely insights, recaps, and attribution metrics around campaigns placed on Bell Media radio and TV stations, increasing internal efficiencies and driving revenue by retaining and growing its share of ad spend.

"Veritone is honored to work with Bell Media to bring AI-enabled content and ad intelligence to its national and local advertisers," said Paul Cramer, Managing Director of Enterprise Radio Solutions, Veritone. "Veritone has quickly become an industry standard, adopted by thousands of stations throughout the U.S., which demonstrates the value that both Canadian broadcasters and advertisers will now receive as well. I am excited to work with Bell Media to chart the course in the Canadian market."

Deployment of Veritone's AI-enabled solutions for broadcasters positions Bell Media as a leader in the Canadian broadcasting industry by augmenting broadcast content with indexed, searchable data enabling easy content identification, verification, and campaign recaps in near real time. This data is also being correlated with third-party metrics such as audience estimates to provide comprehensive campaign analytics.

In addition, robust advertising attribution analytics are made available to Bell Media's sales and insights teams through Veritone Attribute, an app that correlates ads to the advertiser's web traffic within a select time frame. The data is presented in intuitive dashboards and reports, providing unique insights that allow advertisers to optimize campaign performance based on placement, creative type and length, geographic response, daypart analysis, new user lift, and more.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading content creation company with premier assets in television, radio, out-of-home advertising, digital media, and more. Bell Media owns 30 local television stations led by CTV, Canada's highest-rated television network; 29 specialty channels, including leading specialty services TSN and RDS. Bell Media is Canada's largest radio broadcaster, with 215 music channels including 109 licensed radio stations in 58 markets across the country, all part of the iHeartRadio brand and streaming service. Bell Media owns Astral, an out-of-home advertising network of 50,000 faces in five provinces. Bell Media also operates more than 200 websites; video streaming services including Crave, TSN Direct, and RDS Direct; and multi-channel network Much Studios. The company owns a majority stake in Pinewood Toronto Studios; is a partner in Just for Laughs, the live comedy event and TV producer; and jointly owns Dome Productions Partnership, one of North America's leading production facilities providers. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

About Veritone

Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. aiWARE can be deployed in a number of environments and configurations to meet customers' needs. Its open architecture enables customers in the media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance sectors to easily deploy applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York, San Diego, and Seattle. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Veritone Essentials and Veritone Attribute solutions and the expected benefits to broadcasters and advertisers. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone's SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

