Veritone at the 2019 NAB Show

Veritone Digital Media Hub™

At the 2019 NAB Show, Veritone will highlight Veritone Digital Media Hub™, focusing on two main use cases: access and delivery, and monetization. Digital Media Hub is an intuitive white-label portal fueled by Veritone aiWARE™, the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence. With Digital Media Hub, rights holders can offer secure, cloud-native global access to their content to key stakeholders — including news media and corporate partners — and monetize their content via e-commerce functionality.

Through a live simulation, Veritone will show how Digital Media Hub and aiWARE support Veritone's unique Live Event Services offering, which features a team working on site at an event to ingest and tag content. The combination gives rights holders a means to cognitively enrich metadata from the host broadcaster at their event in near-real time, making these critical assets available for immediate access, delivery, and monetization.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Veritone/Veritone_Digital-Media-Hub-Homepage.png

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Veritone/Veritone_Digital-Media-Hub-Search-and-AI-Capabilities.png

Photo Caption: Veritone's white-label Digital Media Hub™ may be customized to any user's brand and style.

Veritone Attribute

At the 2019 NAB Show, Veritone will highlight how Veritone Attribute helps both radio and television broadcasters demonstrate advertising efficacy for their customers by correlating the traffic on the brand's website to ads that have run on the broadcast networks. Attribute leverages artificial intelligence to measure the effectiveness of not just prerecorded spots, but live reads and organic mentions as well.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Veritone/Veritone_Attribute-Overview.png

Photo Caption: Veritone Attribute correlates target audience website engagement to ad campaigns.

Veritone Content Licensing Services

At the 2019 NAB Show, Veritone will highlight Veritone Content Licensing Services, a managed service for rights holders who need full monetization of their content. While rights holders may choose to license their own content on their own Veritone Digital Media Hub™, they can also elect to have Veritone license their content on their behalf, handling the rights and clearances and offering full monetization services. Whether working with a small- to mid-sized producer or a large media company, Veritone helps rights holders increase the value of their content by monetizing it. Veritone powers some of the largest content libraries to deliver high-quality motion content to leading producers, creatives, and publishers.

Rights holders can choose to offer licensable iconic footage, images, and audio through Veritone Commerce, a supporting website for Veritone's Content Licensing Services.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Veritone/Veritone_Commerce_Screenshot.jpg

Photo Caption: Veritone Commerce, a supporting website for Veritone's Content Licensing Services, offers licensable iconic footage, images, and audio.

Company Quote:

"It's phenomenal the litany of progressions that occur from one NAB to the next. This year, we are eager to understand how other organizations are innovating in areas such as advertising efficacy, ROI analysis, and archive monetization — and to reveal the use cases we have been solving within M&E with resounding success."

— Ryan Steelberg, President, Veritone

Link to Headshot: www.wallstcom.com/Veritone/Veritone-Ryan-Steelberg.jpg

Company Overview:

Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. aiWARE can be deployed in a number of environments and configurations to meet customers' needs. Its open architecture enables customers in the media and entertainment, legal and compliance, and government sectors to easily deploy applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. With over 300 employees, Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York, San Diego, and Seattle. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Veritone/190311Veritone.docx

Veritone

2019 NAB Show Preview

April 8-11

Booth SU4324

