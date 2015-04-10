Venera Technologies Announces the Integration of Venera's Pulsar File-based Automated QC With IPV's Curator MAM System

Pulsar Now Available as Plug-in for IPV's Curator Media Asset Management System

NEW DELHI -- April 8, 2015 -- Venera Technologies is pleased to announce the integration of its Pulsar(TM) automated file-based QC system with IPV's Curator media asset management system. The combination of Pulsar and Curator creates a powerful toolset for customers of both Venera and IPV. Customers can now use Curator's rich asset management capabilities while ensuring content quality at every stage of their workflow with Pulsar. Users can simply insert Pulsar nodes at different stages within a Curator workflow and assign Pulsar QC templates in order to verify that the content is ready for the next stage.

"QC operations are a crucial part of any video workflow. Working together, Venera's Pulsar and our Curator's advanced metadata management workflow tools speed up and simplify the process, ensuring that content is quality-checked and ready for transmission across all platforms," said Nigel Booth, executive vice president for sales and marketing at IPV.

"The integration of Pulsar with the IPV Curator MAM system is good news for customers of both Venera and IPV, " said Vikas Singhal, executive director, business development at Venera Technologies." Pulsar is the fastest and most comprehensive file-based QC system on the market, and all of its capabilities can now be integrated and used more efficiently from within the IPV Curator environment."

Pulsar is a file-based automated content verifier system designed to seamlessly automate content QC and ensure the quality of file-based media in a fast, simple, flexible, and integrated manner at various stages of the content workflow. Pulsar now powers many live workflow systems across the globe and is a preferred QC solution for many well-known organizations worldwide.

IPV Curator is a real-time media asset management solution that makes it easy for users or production teams to achieve collaborative workflows in a fast-paced, live production environment. With Curator, users are assured immediate access to all incoming media and archive content on a standard IT infrastructure. Modular, highly scalable, and affordable, Curator gives users unprecedented video and audio handling directly from the desktop. Curator's modular design ensures the system keeps pace with the requirements of any organization, from a small post house to a multinational broadcaster.

# # #

About IPV

IPV's products streamline media management and production processes, enabling teams to collaborate on creative works with the ability to ingest, catalogue, archive, and edit content or live highlights; exploiting camera originals, archived materials, and social media trending data to produce compelling content on omnipresent digital platforms. In successful daily use by the top ten leading broadcasters and in more than 500 installations worldwide, IPV's products are proven to be rugged, reliable, and scalable in use.

For more information visit www.ipv.com.

About Venera Technologies

Venera provides cutting-edge solutions to the digital media industry. Since its inception in 2003, the company has continually delivered innovative video analysis products tailored to the evolving requirements of its customers and the industry. Venera's flagship offering, the Pulsar(TM) automated file-based QC solution, along with its Rapid add-on module, improves the operational efficiency of file-based workflows by automating content QC processes. Ensuring consistent content quality throughout the workflow, Pulsar is the QC tool preferred by some of the largest media companies worldwide.

For more information visit www.veneratech.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Venera/Venera-Pulsar-1.JPG

Photo Caption: Pulsar(TM) File-Based QC System

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Venera/Venera-Pulsar-2.JPG

Photo Caption: Pulsar(TM) QC Checks

Pulsar Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALMNknqmyLI