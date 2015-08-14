Venera Products at IBC2015

IBC2015 Preview

Pulsar(TM) File-Based Automated QC

Venera's flagship product, the Pulsar(TM) automated file-based QC solution, is used worldwide by leading media companies to automate content QC processes from ingest through delivery. Venera will highlight the following major enhancements to this product.

1.New audio/video baseband checks such as:

a.3:2 pulldown verification

b.Flash frames detection

c.Enhanced color gamut detection

d.Dual mono detection

2.Formats and checks

a.DCP package verification

b.IMF package verification

c.AS-02 support

d.MXF enhancements

3.Application

a.Pulsar now available as a native 64-bit application

b.Support for international language files/folders

c.Multilevel alert severity

4.Templates

a.Wider and enhanced factory templates library. Templates for CableLabs, DPP, IRT, iTunes®, Netflix, Playbox, and XDCAM are now available.

b.Better management of factory templates

Pulsar(TM) PPU (Pay-Per-Use)

Providing the flexibility of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud solution and the security of a dedicated on-site system, Pulsar(TM) PPU makes the advanced QC functions of the acclaimed Pulsar automated file-based QC solution available to facilities as they are needed. However, unlike typical SaaS models, because Pulsar PPU is a unique software solution that operates within the user's facility, there's no need to install additional network infrastructure to take advantage of it. Consequently, media companies of all sizes can leverage Pulsar PPU to perform integrated QC across content types and stages in the workflow, reducing dependency on specialized skills and using existing resources more efficiently.

"We continue to make Pulsar a better and faster solution so that users can quickly automate their QC workflows. Pulsar's ease of use allows users to adopt it quickly without getting bogged down by the technical complexities. Pulsar's availability in a wide range of editions suitable for users of different sizes and budgets makes it the platform of choice for organizations worldwide."

-- Vikas Singhal, Co-founder and Executive Director of Business Development at Venera Technologies

Venera provides cutting-edge solutions to the digital media industry. Since its inception in 2003, the company has continually delivered innovative video analysis products tailored to the evolving requirements of its customers and the industry. Venera's flagship product, the Pulsar(TM) automated file-based QC solution, along with its Rapid add-on module, improves the operational efficiency of file-based workflows by automating content QC processes. Ensuring consistent content quality throughout the workflow, Pulsar is the QC tool preferred by some of the largest media companies worldwide.

