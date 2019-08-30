Announcing Enhancements To Its Suite Of Quality Control Solutions To Meet Today’s Advanced File QC Needs

Venera Technologies announces major enhancements to its Quality Control solutions that the company will showcase at the upcoming IBC 2019 show in Amsterdam (September 13 – 17, 2019). Venera takes pride in not only continuing to provide the fastest, easiest to use and most versatile set of QC products, but also in providing new QC capabilities needed by its customers, such as support for HDR, Audio Language identification, IMF, Speech Gated Loudness, Harding PSE and important checks like framing/matting issues.

Visit Venera Technologies at Stand 7.A34 where we will demonstrate enhancements to our Pulsar – On-premise File based Automated QC system and Quasar – Native Cloud QC service.

Pulsar and Quasar New Features

Support for HDR 10, 10+ and Dolby Vision

We now provide support for calculating, reporting and cross-checking of metadata with actual video for major flavors of HDR content.

This allows content suppliers to ensure the correctness of HDR 10, 10+ and Dolby Vision metadata.

The most extensive validation and QC of IMF content

Support for advanced IMF validation features such as CPL based analysis, OPL analysis and support for supplemental packages. This allows users to perform a wide range of integrity checks and cross-checks. We have also integrated the Netflix ‘Photon’ checks within our QC systems.

Audio Language identification

Support for automatic detection of audio language from the audio essence. Allows users to validate that the correct language tags are marked for various audio tracks.

IMSC Validation

By working closely with the IMF user group and leading studios, various IMSC integrity and validation checks have been implemented.

Detection of Framing/Matting issues

Shifting video frames and matting issues have been a major problem for many post production houses. Venera’s QC solutions can now automate the process and report if and when there is a shift in the video frame.

HQ/HQX Support

Support for Canopus HQ and HQX has been added. This allows users who use these mezzanine formats to make use of our powerful QC capabilities.

Speech Gated Loudness Measurement

The latest approach in dealing with loudness is measuring ‘Speech gated loudness’ and alerting if it falls outside the threshold. Venera’s QC solutions now support this feature where they can measure the loudness based on the speech component. This is a requirement from many content providers such as Netflix.

Pulsar Pay-Per-Use (PPU) specific features

Pulsar PPU is the only solution in the market that provides the full power of Pulsar QC system in a usage-based on-premise solution. Tailored for smaller operators, production houses, post houses, editors, and colorists, Pulsar PPU is the ideal solution for those who do not have the volume of content to justify purchasing a perpetual license for the advanced QC capabilities but still want to take advantage of the features of such tools in a per-use pricing model. Pulsar PPU is used by a large number of organizations globally.

Harding PSE in Pulsar Pay-Per-Use

Pulsar PPU provides all the main features of the full Pulsar system but did not have the Harding PSE verification capability. And now we are pleased to announce availability of Harding PSE validation and certificate generation from in Pulsar PPU as well. This allows small operators to use the de-facto industry standard in Harding PSE testing along with other QC checks, in a cost effective usage-based pricing model.

Read more about Pulsar PPU at www.veneratech.com/pulsarppu

Quasar cloud-Specific Enhancements

While Venera’s Quasar solution includes all the QC-specific enhancements mentioned above, Venera has also worked on cloud-specific enhancements that make our native-cloud service even more attractive for cloud-specific workflows.

Job Tagging

Quasar users can now tag individual jobs that are posted to Quasar service. If you are an OVP or use Quasar to QC content for multiple clients, you can now easily designate which customer a job belongs to by adding a tag to each job.

Enhanced Security and reliability

We continue to enhance Quasar security to provide maximum protection for studio content. By providing ‘white-listing’ support for AWS S3 buckets and using temporary security credentials, Quasar allows users to QC their content without explicitly supplying their storage location credentials. End-to-end encryption of Quasar information and high availability data storage makes Quasar a highly reliable and secure solution for any cloud-based workflow. With all these unique capabilities in place, you can use Quasar confidently even on public cloud.

Support for Google Cloud Storage

Aside from running on AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud platforms, Quasar now supports QC of content residing on Google Cloud Storage.

Read more about Quasar at www.veneratech.com/quasar

The COMMA Workflow Initiative



The COMMA (COMponentized Media Asset) Workflow is an initiative amongst Venera Technologies and its partners, CineCert and Marquise Technologies, to showcase an integrated workflow designated for componentized content, such as IMF or DCP packages. By providing a seamlessly integrated media asset management solution (Pakanu from CineCert), with a mastering (MIST) & QC player (ICE) from Marquise, and Pulsar from Venera, the users can benefit from an easy to use workflow to author, QC and manage the complex IMF and DCP structures.

