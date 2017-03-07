Utah Scientific Products at the 2017 NAB Show

New 400 Series 3 Hybrid Digital Router

Despite the buzz surrounding video over IP and the next-generation SMPTE 2110 standard, there's still the reality of everyday SDI workflows. The new 400 Series 3 platform is the perfect choice for accommodating high-density SDI and the creation of IP signals from a central frame. Coupled with Utah Scientific's renowned support and legendary reliability, the 400 Series 3 can handle any number of IP and SDI video signal formats along with audio and data.



Utah Scientific can show NAB visitors how they can migrate to a hybrid world and take advantage of the company's 40 years of innovation and legendary customer care.





Caption: New 400 Series 3 Hybrid Digital Router Engine



2017 NAB Show Preview

Utah Scientific

Booth N4506



Utah Scientific Quote:

"The transition to IP video operations is going to be like nothing we've ever seen in the broadcast industry, but it won't happen overnight. As standards continue to mature, many broadcasters will be taking an incremental approach to the IP migration. That means we'll be living in a hybrid world for some time, driven by SDI routers that handle both IP and SDI signals. It's a world Utah Scientific supports with our new 400 Series 3 hybrid router."

-- Tom Harmon, President and CEO, Utah Scientific



Company Overview

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software, and it set the benchmark for the broadcast industry with the first no-fee 10-year product warranty. Since 1977, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized three times by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.



