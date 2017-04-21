Utah Scientific Launches Industry's First Hybrid Router for Next-Generation IP Signals and SDI

SALT LAKE CITY -- April 18, 2017 -- Utah Scientific today introduced its new 400 Series 3 hybrid digital router, a flexible platform designed to accommodate the next-generation SMPTE ST-2110 and SMPTE 2022-7/6/5 IP formats, along with 3G SDI, analog HD and SD, and audio formats including analog, digital AES3, MADI, TDM, and AES67 all in a common frame.



"With all the excitement surrounding studio video over IP and the next-generation SMPTE 2110 standard, as well as the need to address the reality of everyday SDI workflows for some time to come, the 400 Series 3 hybrid platform is the perfect choice for a mixed environment," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "With built-in cross conversion and the ability to upgrade in manageable blocks, you can convert your infrastructure at the pace your facility transitions, protecting your investment at all times. The platform will also continue to evolve as new signal formats are introduced, providing a truly future-proof solution."



The 400 Series 3 offers the flexibility of 288 I/Os of standard SDI signals with in-frame conversion of all signals to SMPTE 2110 or 2022-7/6/5 IP and vice versa. The router also handles all major digital and analog audio formats, features advanced signal processing for embedding and de-embedding, and is backed by the industry's only no-fee 10-year warranty.



More information on the 400 Series 3 and the full Utah Scientific product family is available at www.utahscientific.com.



About Utah Scientific Inc.

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software, and it set the benchmark for the broadcast industry with the first no-fee 10-year product warranty. Since 1977, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized three times by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.



Photo Caption: Utah Scientific's New 400 Series 3 Hybrid Digital Router



