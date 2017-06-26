Utah Scientific Developing Next-Generation IP Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY -- June 26, 2017 -- Utah Scientific announced it is working to develop next-generation solutions that integrate Utah Scientific's advanced hybrid router technology with Arista Networks' switching platform to ease broadcast customers' migration to IP-based operations.



"At Utah Scientific, we're committed to developing solutions that can support our customers' current SDI workflows but also help usher them into the new world of IP operations," said Scott Barella, chief technology officer, Utah Scientific. "Arista's Extended Operating System, media and entertainment-specific APIs, and other features, along with our 30-year track record perfecting SDI routers, make a formidable team to prove the hybrid SDI-IP model completely and develop comprehensive router-switcher solutions."



"Utah Scientific shares our commitment to open standards and hybrid solutions that give broadcast customers a clear path to IP-based video applications," said Nick Ciarleglio, distinguished systems engineer for Arista Networks. "Arista's reliable and extensible networking platforms work with Utah Scientific's IP platform to deliver hybrid SDI/IP routing and native IP-transport solutions for our mutual customers."



# # #



About Utah Scientific Inc.

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software, and it set the benchmark for the broadcast industry with the first no-fee 10-year product warranty. Since 1977, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized three times by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/UtahScientific/Utah-Scientific_Arista-ProductRack.JPG

Photo Caption: Utah Scientific's hybrid router with Arista's switching platform eases migration to IP.



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@UtahSci%20Developing%20Next-Gene...



Follow Utah Scientific:

https://www.facebook.com/utahscientific/

https://twitter.com/UtahSci

https://www.linkedin.com/company/utah-scientific