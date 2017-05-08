Utah Scientific Appoints Two Industry Veterans to Manage Expanded Southeast Sales Region

SALT LAKE CITY -- May 8, 2017 -- Utah Scientific today announced the appointments of George Wicker and Brett Benson as U.S. Southeast regional sales managers. Effective immediately, Wicker and Benson will team up to take charge of all direct sales activities and partner relationships throughout the eight-state Southeast region comprising Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and Florida. Both report directly to Tom Harmon, Utah Scientific's president and CEO.



"George and Brett are joining our team at a critical time as the industry gears up for the transition to IP and hybrid SDI/IP operations," said Harmon. "People turn to Utah Scientific for the depth of our industry experience, trusting us to lead the way with hybrid IP routing solutions backed by the industry's only no-fee 10-year warranty and product support. George and Brett both bring a wealth of experience and add significantly to our knowledge base."



George Wicker is returning to Utah Scientific, having previously served as the company's Southeast regional sales manager throughout the 1990s, being named top salesperson for four of those years. During his absence from Utah Scientific, he held various sales, management, and consulting roles for companies such as ACS Solutions, ADC, Harris Broadcast, and U.S. JVC Corp. Wicker is a member of the Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers (SMPTE), where he is a member of the board of managers for the SMPTE Southern Region.



Brett Benson has worked in the broadcast industry for more than 20 years -- from Southeast regional sales manager for Weather Central in Madison, Wisconsin, to general manager and chief engineer for Park City Television. Benson spent the past 10-1/2 years with Salt Lake City's local FOX affiliate, KTSU FOX 13, most recently serving as chief meteorologist. He was named Salt Lake City's best weather reporter for three consecutive years by Salt Lake City Weekly magazine. Benson received a bachelor's degree in broadcast communications from Brigham Young University and a certificate of broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University.



More information about Utah Scientific is available at www.utahscientific.com.



About Utah Scientific Inc.

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software, and it set the benchmark for the broadcast industry with the first no-fee 10-year product warranty. Since 1977, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized three times by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/UtahScientific/Utah-Scientific_George-Wicker.JPG

Photo Caption: George Wicker, Southeast Regional Sales Manager, Utah Scientific



Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/UtahScientific/Utah-Scientific_Brett-Benson.jpg

Photo Caption: Brett Benson, Southeast Regional Sales Manager, Utah Scientific



